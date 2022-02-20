Log in
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
Delta Electronics : announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Amerlux, LLC the intention of the acquisition of land and buildings

02/20/2022 | 05:01am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/20 Time of announcement 17:48:39
Subject 
 Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
Amerlux, LLC the intention of the acquisition of
land and buildings
Date of events 2022/02/19 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Land and buildings located at 178
Bauer Drive, Oakland, Bergen County, New Jersey 07436, USA
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/19
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Land: 10.55 acres
Building Main Floor: 183,695 square feet
Building Mezzanine: 7,545 square feet
Transaction amount: USD37.5 million
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Unicorn Real Estate Investment, LLC.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment is defined in the agreement signed by both
parties.
Restrictions and other conditions are defined in the agreement signed by
both parties; the transaction may be terminated in accordance with the
agreement clause.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:The Board of the Company's
subsidiary, Amerlux, LLC, pondered the appraisal amount evaluated by
the professional appraisal institution and market conditions in its final
decision.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
(1) Name of the professional appraisal institution: Cushman & Wakefield
    of New Jersey, LLC
    Its appraisal amount: USD37.3 million
(2) Name of the professional appraisal institution: CBRE Valuation &
    Advisory Services
    Its appraisal amount: USD41.0 million
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
(1)Michael J. Leddy, MRICS & Paul W. Korch, MAI, CRE
(2)Drew Manzi & Mark Mediavilla, MAI
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(1)42RG00105100&42RG00022500
(2)42RG00234000&42RG00260100
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: For business use
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/18
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:It was resolved by the board
of directors of Amerlux, LLC on February 18, 2022 (February 19, 2022 Taiwan
time)

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 10:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
