Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
236.50 TWD   -2.07%
12:12aDELTA ELECTRONICS : announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Electronics (USA) Inc. the intention of the acquisition of lands and building
PU
05/25DELTA ELECTRONICS : (Supplement) Epidemic prevention measures for shareholders' meeting of the Company
PU
05/24DELTA ELECTRONICS : Epidemic prevention measures for shareholders' meeting of the Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Electronics : announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Electronics (USA) Inc. the intention of the acquisition of lands and building

06/03/2022 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/03 Time of announcement 12:04:45
Subject 
 Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
Delta Electronics (USA) Inc. the intention of the
acquisition of lands and building
Date of events 2022/06/03 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Lands and building located at 601
Data Drive, Plano, Texas 75075, USA
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/03
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Lands: 30.25 acres
Building: 423,123  square feet
Transaction amount: Approximately USD35 million
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Trading counterparty: CREFIII-CCI DATA DRIVE OWNER, LLC
Its relationship with the Company: None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment are defined in the agreement signed by both
parties.
Restrictions and other conditions are defined in the agreement signed by
both parties.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:The Board of the Company's
subsidiary, Delta Electronics (USA) Inc., relied upon the appraisal amount
evaluated by the professional appraisal institution and market conditions
in making its final decision.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
(1) Name of the professional appraisal institution: Colliers International
    Valuation & Advisory Services
    Its appraisal amount: Approximately USD 36 million
(2) Name of the professional appraisal institution: CBRE Valuation & Advisory
    Services
    Its appraisal amount: Approximately USD 35.07 million
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
(1) Clint Gandy & Kyle Knox, MAI
(2) John Sours, Terrance Cosgrove, MAI & Tuan Nguyen, MAI, AI-GRS
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(1) 1380905-G & 1323097-G
(2) 1380752-G, 1321411-G & 1336455-G
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: For business use
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/02
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:It was resolved by the Board
of Directors of Delta Electronics (USA) Inc. on 2022/06/02.
(2022/06/03 Taiwan time)

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
12:12aDELTA ELECTRONICS : announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Electronics (USA) Inc. the inte..
PU
05/25DELTA ELECTRONICS : (Supplement) Epidemic prevention measures for shareholders' meeting of..
PU
05/24DELTA ELECTRONICS : Epidemic prevention measures for shareholders' meeting of the Company
PU
05/09Delta Electronics, Inc. Reports Consolidated Sales Revenue for the Month and Year to Da..
CI
05/03Supply chains snarl Taiwan tech firms as some strive to meet demand
RE
04/29Taiwan's Delta Electronics expanding 'everywhere' on EV, server boom
RE
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Delta Electronics, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/28Delta Electronics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/28DELTA ELECTRONICS : Announces 2022-Q1 Financial Results
PU
04/28DELTA ELECTRONICS : (Supplemental announcement) The Company's Board of Directors resolved ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 353 B 12 085 M 12 085 M
Net income 2022 30 124 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
Net cash 2022 18 827 M 644 M 644 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 614 B 21 018 M 21 018 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 236,50 TWD
Average target price 294,41 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Cheng Director & Manager
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Tai Sheng Chao Independent Director
Yung Ching Chen Independent Director
Tsung Ping Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.-14.00%21 449
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.57%96 358
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.16%75 443
EATON CORPORATION PLC-20.31%54 950
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.73%52 602
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.41%38 962