Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for August 2023 totaled NT$36,436 million, representing a 3.6 percent increase as compared to NT$35,182 million for August 2022 and a 1.3 percent increase as compared to NT$35,974 million for July 2023. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to August in 2023 were NT$265,820 million, a 10 percent increase as compared to NT$241,858 million for the same period in 2022.

Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for Aug 2023:

Power Electronics 66% Infrastructure 22% Automation 12% Others 0%

* The figures have not been audited.