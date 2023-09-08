Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for August 2023 totaled NT$36,436 million, representing a 3.6 percent increase as compared to NT$35,182 million for August 2022 and a 1.3 percent increase as compared to NT$35,974 million for July 2023. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to August in 2023 were NT$265,820 million, a 10 percent increase as compared to NT$241,858 million for the same period in 2022.
Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for Aug 2023:

Power Electronics

66%

Infrastructure

22%

Automation

12%

Others

0%

* The figures have not been audited.

