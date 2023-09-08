Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For August 2023 Totaled NT$36,436 Million
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for August 2023 totaled NT$36,436 million, representing a 3.6 percent increase as compared to NT$35,182 million for August 2022 and a 1.3 percent increase as compared to NT$35,974 million for July 2023. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to August in 2023 were NT$265,820 million, a 10 percent increase as compared to NT$241,858 million for the same period in 2022.
Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for Aug 2023:
Delta Electronics Inc is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of power supplies and components. The Company operates through three segments. Power Supply and Components segment provides components, embedded power supplies, automotive electronics, commercial products, mobile power supplies, fans and thermal management solutions. The Automation segment provides industrial automation, building automation and other services. The Infrastructure segment provides information infrastructure, energy infrastructure and industrial solutions, and projection business. The Company's products are mainly sold to the United States, Europe, Japan and other regions.