Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For February 2022 Totaled NT$25,620 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for February 2022 totaled NT$25,620 million, representing a 26 percent increase as compared to NT$20,344 million for February 2021 and a 2 percent decrease as compared to NT$26,270 million for January 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to February in 2022 were NT$51,890 million, a 14 percent increase as compared to NT$45,459 million for the same period in 2021.

Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for February 2022:

Power Electronics 60% Infrastructure 26% Automation 14% Others 0%

* The figures have not been audited.