Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For February 2022 Totaled NT$25,620 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for February 2022 totaled NT$25,620 million, representing a 26 percent increase as compared to NT$20,344 million for February 2021 and a 2 percent decrease as compared to NT$26,270 million for January 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to February in 2022 were NT$51,890 million, a 14 percent increase as compared to NT$45,459 million for the same period in 2021.
Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for February 2022:
* The figures have not been audited.
|
Power Electronics
|
60%
|
Infrastructure
|
26%
|
Automation
|
14%
|
Others
|
0%
Disclaimer
Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:14 UTC.