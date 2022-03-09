Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For February 2022 Totaled NT$25,620 Million

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for February 2022 totaled NT$25,620 million, representing a 26 percent increase as compared to NT$20,344 million for February 2021 and a 2 percent decrease as compared to NT$26,270 million for January 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to February in 2022 were NT$51,890 million, a 14 percent increase as compared to NT$45,459 million for the same period in 2021.

Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for February 2022:

Power Electronics

60%

Infrastructure

26%

Automation

14%

Others

0%

* The figures have not been audited.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
04:21aDELTA ELECTRONICS : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For February 2022 Totaled NT$25,620..
PU
02:21aDELTA ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for February 2022
PU
03/07DELTA ELECTRONICS : announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Electronics (Thailand) Public C..
PU
03/07DELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to investor meetings
PU
03/03Taiwan blames negligence for mass power outage
RE
02/28Taiwan says inappropriate to link its situation to Ukraine's
RE
02/25DELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to investor meetings
PU
02/25TRANSCRIPT : Delta Electronics, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
02/24Delta Electronics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
02/24DELTA ELECTRONICS : Board of Directors Proposes 2021 Profit Distribution of NT$5.5 per Sha..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 352 B 12 397 M 12 397 M
Net income 2022 30 358 M 1 070 M 1 070 M
Net cash 2022 24 702 M 871 M 871 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 612 B 21 561 M 21 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float -
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 235,50 TWD
Average target price 289,18 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Cheng Director & Manager
Shu Ling Wang Head-Accounting & Finance
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Tai Sheng Chao Independent Director
Yung Ching Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.-14.36%21 561
KEYENCE CORPORATION-26.91%110 736
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-22.28%83 059
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.64%58 417
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.43%55 658
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.37%46 102