Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For March 2023 Totaled NT$34,180 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for March 2023 totaled NT$34,180 million, representing a 17.4 percent increase as compared to NT$29,117 million for February 2023 and a 11.5 percent increase as compared to NT$30,648 million for March 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to March in 2023 were NT$92,859 million, a 12.5 percent increase as compared to NT$82,538 million for the same period in 2022. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for March 2023:
*The figures have not been audited.
|
Power Electronics
|
57%
|
Infrastructure
|
27%
|
Automation
|
16%
|
Others
|
0%
