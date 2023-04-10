Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
294.00 TWD   -0.17%
Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For March 2023 Totaled NT$34,180 Million
PU
Delta Electronics : 4/7/2023Q4 2022 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
Delta Electronics : 4/7/2023Q4 2022 Parent Company Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For March 2023 Totaled NT$34,180 Million

04/10/2023 | 02:46am EDT
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for March 2023 totaled NT$34,180 million, representing a 17.4 percent increase as compared to NT$29,117 million for February 2023 and a 11.5 percent increase as compared to NT$30,648 million for March 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to March in 2023 were NT$92,859 million, a 12.5 percent increase as compared to NT$82,538 million for the same period in 2022. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for March 2023:

Power Electronics

57%

Infrastructure

27%

Automation

16%

Others

0%

*The figures have not been audited.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For March 2023 Totaled NT$34,180 Mi..
Delta Electronics : 4/7/2023Q4 2022 Consolidated Financial Report
Delta Electronics : 4/7/2023Q4 2022 Parent Company Financial Report
Financials
Sales 2023 429 B 14 090 M 14 090 M
Net income 2023 37 683 M 1 238 M 1 238 M
Net cash 2023 42 660 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 764 B 25 081 M 25 081 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 294,00 TWD
Average target price 352,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Cheng Director & Manager
Hsun Hai Chang President, General Manager, COO & Director
Po Wen Yu Chief Financial Officer
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Chi Jen Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.2.62%25 081
KEYENCE CORPORATION16.26%109 797
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.12%86 999
EATON CORPORATION PLC-0.45%62 268
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.28%47 598
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)10.12%33 357
