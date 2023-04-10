Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For March 2023 Totaled NT$34,180 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for March 2023 totaled NT$34,180 million, representing a 17.4 percent increase as compared to NT$29,117 million for February 2023 and a 11.5 percent increase as compared to NT$30,648 million for March 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to March in 2023 were NT$92,859 million, a 12.5 percent increase as compared to NT$82,538 million for the same period in 2022. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for March 2023:

Power Electronics 57% Infrastructure 27% Automation 16% Others 0%

*The figures have not been audited.