Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For September 2022 Totaled NT$36,925 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for September 2022 totaled NT$36,925 million, representing a 35 percent increase as compared to NT$27,345 million for September 2021 and a 5 percent increase as compared to NT$35,182 million for August 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to September in 2022 were NT$278,783 million, a 21 percent increase as compared to NT$230,901 million for the same period in 2021.

Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for September 2022:

Power Electronics 59% Infrastructure 28% Automation 13% Others 0%

*The figures have not been audited.