    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For September 2022 Totaled NT$36,925 Million

10/09/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for September 2022 totaled NT$36,925 million, representing a 35 percent increase as compared to NT$27,345 million for September 2021 and a 5 percent increase as compared to NT$35,182 million for August 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to September in 2022 were NT$278,783 million, a 21 percent increase as compared to NT$230,901 million for the same period in 2021.
Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for September 2022:

Power Electronics

59%

Infrastructure

28%

Automation

13%

Others

0%

*The figures have not been audited.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 03:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
