Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For September 2022 Totaled NT$36,925 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for September 2022 totaled NT$36,925 million, representing a 35 percent increase as compared to NT$27,345 million for September 2021 and a 5 percent increase as compared to NT$35,182 million for August 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to September in 2022 were NT$278,783 million, a 21 percent increase as compared to NT$230,901 million for the same period in 2021.
Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for September 2022:
*The figures have not been audited.
|
Power Electronics
|
59%
|
Infrastructure
|
28%
|
Automation
|
13%
|
Others
|
0%
Disclaimer
Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 03:31:05 UTC.