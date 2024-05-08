TAIPEI, May8, 2024- Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for April 2024 totaled NT$33,538 million, representing a 6.3 percent increase as compared to NT$31,542 million for April 2023 and a 6.2 percent increase as compared to NT$31,578 million for March 2024. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to April in 2024 were NT$124,836 million, a 0.3 percent increase as compared to NT$124,401 million for the same period in 2023.

Percentage of sales for Delta's four main business categories for April 2024:

Power Electronics 54% Mobility 10% Automation 13% Infrastructure 23% Others 0%

*The figures have not been audited.