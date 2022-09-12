Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for August 2022 Totaled NT$35,182 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for August 2022 totaled NT$35,182 million, representing a 36 percent increase as compared to NT$25,924 million for August 2021 and a 3 percent increase as compared to NT$34,141 million for July 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to August in 2022 were NT$241,858 million, a 19 percent increase as compared to NT$203,556 million for the same period in 2021. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for August 2022:

Power Electronics 60% Infrastructure 27% Automation 13% Others 0%

*The figures have not been audited.