    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
268.00 TWD   +4.28%
DELTA ELECTRONICS : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for August 2022 Totaled NT$35,182 Million
PU
08/30Vicone Partners with Delta Electronics to Secure Ev Charging Infrastructure
CI
08/29DELTA ELECTRONICS : 8/29/2022Q2 2022 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for August 2022 Totaled NT$35,182 Million

09/12/2022
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for August 2022 totaled NT$35,182 million, representing a 36 percent increase as compared to NT$25,924 million for August 2021 and a 3 percent increase as compared to NT$34,141 million for July 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to August in 2022 were NT$241,858 million, a 19 percent increase as compared to NT$203,556 million for the same period in 2021. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for August 2022:

Power Electronics

60%

Infrastructure

27%

Automation

13%

Others

0%

*The figures have not been audited.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 367 B 11 889 M 11 889 M
Net income 2022 31 126 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
Net cash 2022 13 394 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 696 B 22 570 M 22 570 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 268,00 TWD
Average target price 305,06 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Cheng Director & Manager
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Tai Sheng Chao Independent Director
Yung Ching Chen Independent Director
Tsung Ping Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.-2.55%22 570
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.37%91 785
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-26.90%70 259
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.69%58 036
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.88%50 089
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.18%37 519