Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for August 2022 Totaled NT$35,182 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for August 2022 totaled NT$35,182 million, representing a 36 percent increase as compared to NT$25,924 million for August 2021 and a 3 percent increase as compared to NT$34,141 million for July 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to August in 2022 were NT$241,858 million, a 19 percent increase as compared to NT$203,556 million for the same period in 2021. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for August 2022:
*The figures have not been audited.
|
Power Electronics
|
60%
|
Infrastructure
|
27%
|
Automation
|
13%
|
Others
|
0%
Disclaimer
Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:39:05 UTC.