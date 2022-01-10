Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Delta Electronics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for December 2021 Totaled NT$30,055 Million

01/10/2022 | 02:38am EST
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for December 2021 totaled NT$30,055 million, representing a 12 percent increase as compared to NT$26,908 million for December 2020 and a 10 percent increase as compared to NT$27,336 million for November 2021. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to December in 2021 were NT$314,671 million, an 11 percent increase as compared to NT$282,605 million for the same period in 2020. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for December 2021:

Power Electronics

57%

Infrastructure

28%

Automation

15%

Others

0%

* The figures have not been audited.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 07:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 313 B 11 291 M 11 291 M
Net income 2021 27 243 M 984 M 984 M
Net cash 2021 23 926 M 864 M 864 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 735 B 26 537 M 26 547 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float -
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 283,00 TWD
Average target price 287,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Cheng Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shu Ling Wang Head-Accounting & Finance
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Tai Sheng Chao Independent Director
Yung Ching Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.2.91%26 537
KEYENCE CORPORATION-6.13%142 252
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-1.77%106 520
EATON CORPORATION PLC-2.88%66 905
NIDEC CORPORATION-4.47%65 261
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.93%56 926