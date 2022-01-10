Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for December 2021 Totaled NT$30,055 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for December 2021 totaled NT$30,055 million, representing a 12 percent increase as compared to NT$26,908 million for December 2020 and a 10 percent increase as compared to NT$27,336 million for November 2021. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to December in 2021 were NT$314,671 million, an 11 percent increase as compared to NT$282,605 million for the same period in 2020. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for December 2021:

Power Electronics 57% Infrastructure 28% Automation 15% Others 0%

* The figures have not been audited.