Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for July 2023 totaled NT$35,974 million, representing a 5 percent increase as compared to NT$34,141 million for July 2022 and a 3 percent increase as compared to NT$34,825 million for June 2023. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to July in 2023 were NT$229,385 million, an 11 percent increase as compared to NT$206,676 million for the same period in 2022.
Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for July 2023:

Power Electronics

65%

Infrastructure

22%

Automation

13%

Others

0%

*The figures have not been audited.

