Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for July 2023 Totaled NT$35,974 Million
Today at 02:38 am
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for July 2023 totaled NT$35,974 million, representing a 5 percent increase as compared to NT$34,141 million for July 2022 and a 3 percent increase as compared to NT$34,825 million for June 2023. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to July in 2023 were NT$229,385 million, an 11 percent increase as compared to NT$206,676 million for the same period in 2022.
Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for July 2023:
Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 06:37:15 UTC.
Delta Electronics Inc is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of power supplies and components. The Company operates through three segments. Power Supply and Components segment provides components, embedded power supplies, automotive electronics, commercial products, mobile power supplies, fans and thermal management solutions. The Automation segment provides industrial automation, building automation and other services. The Infrastructure segment provides information infrastructure, energy infrastructure and industrial solutions, and projection business. The Company's products are mainly sold to the United States, Europe, Japan and other regions.