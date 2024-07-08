Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for June 2024 totaled NT$34,829 million, an increase of 0.01 percent as compared to NT$34,825 million for June 2023 and a 0.7 percent decrease as compared to NT$35,078 million for May 2024. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to June in 2024 were NT$194,742 million, a 0.7 percent increase as compared to NT$193,411 million for the same period in 2023.
Percentage of sales for Delta's four main business categories for June 2024:
|Power Electronics
53%
|Mobility
12%
|Automation
13%
|Infrastructure
22%
|Others
0%
