Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for November 2021 Totaled NT$27,336 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for November 2021 totaled NT$27,336 million, representing a 7 percent increase as compared to NT$25,492 million for November 2020 and a 3.6 percent increase as compared to NT$26,378 million for October 2021. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to November in 2021 were NT$284,616 million, a 11 percent increase as compared to NT$255,697 million for the same period in 2020. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for November 2021:
* The figures have not been audited.
Power Electronics
61%
Infrastructure
26%
Automation
13%
Others
0%
Disclaimer
