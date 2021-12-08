Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for November 2021 Totaled NT$27,336 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for November 2021 totaled NT$27,336 million, representing a 7 percent increase as compared to NT$25,492 million for November 2020 and a 3.6 percent increase as compared to NT$26,378 million for October 2021. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to November in 2021 were NT$284,616 million, a 11 percent increase as compared to NT$255,697 million for the same period in 2020. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for November 2021:

Power Electronics 61% Infrastructure 26% Automation 13% Others 0%

* The figures have not been audited.