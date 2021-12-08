Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for November 2021 Totaled NT$27,336 Million

12/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for November 2021 totaled NT$27,336 million, representing a 7 percent increase as compared to NT$25,492 million for November 2020 and a 3.6 percent increase as compared to NT$26,378 million for October 2021. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to November in 2021 were NT$284,616 million, a 11 percent increase as compared to NT$255,697 million for the same period in 2020. Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for November 2021:

Power Electronics

61%

Infrastructure

26%

Automation

13%

Others

0%

* The figures have not been audited.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
03:12aDELTA ELECTRONICS : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for November 2021 Totaled NT$27,336..
PU
02:52aDELTA ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Company's Sales Revenues for November 2021
PU
12/02DELTA ELECTRONICS : Selected Among the Best Taiwan Global Brands for 11 Consecutive YearsB..
PU
12/01DELTA ELECTRONICS : (Supplementary) Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, DIH, the ..
PU
11/30DELTA ELECTRONICS : Sponsored Green Building for Namasia Minquan Elementary School in Taiw..
PU
11/22DELTA ELECTRONICS : announced on behalf of its subsidiary, Electronics (H.K.) Ltd., the es..
PU
11/17DELTA ELECTRONICS : announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Electronics Int'l (Singapore) P..
PU
11/17DELTA ELECTRONICS : announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Electronics Int'l (Singapore) P..
PU
11/16DELTA ELECTRONICS : The Company is invited to investor meetings
PU
11/15DELTA ELECTRONICS : Selected for DJSI "World Index" for the Eleventh Year in a Row with th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 313 B 11 287 M 11 287 M
Net income 2021 27 251 M 983 M 983 M
Net cash 2021 24 707 M 891 M 891 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 683 B 24 602 M 24 632 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 263,00 TWD
Average target price 284,35 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Cheng Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shu Ling Wang Head-Accounting & Finance
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Tai Sheng Chao Independent Director
Yung Ching Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.0.00%24 602
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.05%153 629
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE36.64%104 252
EATON CORPORATION PLC41.36%67 997
NIDEC CORPORATION1.43%67 750
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.13.15%54 868