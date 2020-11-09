Log in
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for October 2020 Totaled NT$26,152 Million

11/09/2020 | 02:06am EST
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for October 2020 totaled NT$26,152 million, representing a 13 percent increase as compared to NT$23,116 million for October 2019 and a 2 percent decrease as compared to NT$26,804 million for September 2020. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to October in 2020 were NT$230,205 million, a 3.2 percent increase as compared to NT$223,054 million for the same period in 2019.

Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for October 2020:
Power Electronics

58%

Infrastructure

30%

Automation

12%

Others

0%


* The figures have not been audited.
Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 07:05:01 UTC
