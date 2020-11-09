Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for October 2020 Totaled NT$26,152 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for October 2020 totaled NT$26,152 million, representing a 13 percent increase as compared to NT$23,116 million for October 2019 and a 2 percent decrease as compared to NT$26,804 million for September 2020. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to October in 2020 were NT$230,205 million, a 3.2 percent increase as compared to NT$223,054 million for the same period in 2019.



Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for October 2020:

Power Electronics 58% Infrastructure 30% Automation 12% Others 0%

* The figures have not been audited.