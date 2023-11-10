TAIPEI, November9, 2023- Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for October 2023 totaled NT$34,675 million, representing a 2 percent decrease as compared to NT$35,386 million for September 2023 and a 2 percent decrease as compared to NT$35,530 million for October 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to October in 2023 were NT$335,881 million, a 7 percent increase as compared to NT$314,313 million for the same period in 2022.

Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for October 2023:

Power Electronics 64% Infrastructure 24% Automation 12% Others 0%

*The figures have not been audited.