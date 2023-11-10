Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for October 2023 Totaled NT$34,675 Million
November 10, 2023 at 04:53 pm EST
Share
TAIPEI, November9, 2023- Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for October 2023 totaled NT$34,675 million, representing a 2 percent decrease as compared to NT$35,386 million for September 2023 and a 2 percent decrease as compared to NT$35,530 million for October 2022. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to October in 2023 were NT$335,881 million, a 7 percent increase as compared to NT$314,313 million for the same period in 2022.
Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for October 2023:
Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 09 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2023 21:52:11 UTC.
Delta Electronics Inc is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of power supplies and components. The Company operates through three segments. Power Supply and Components segment provides components, embedded power supplies, automotive electronics, commercial products, mobile power supplies, fans and thermal management solutions. The Automation segment provides industrial automation, building automation and other services. The Infrastructure segment provides information infrastructure, energy infrastructure and industrial solutions, and projection business. The Company's products are mainly sold to the United States, Europe, Japan and other regions.