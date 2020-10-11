Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for September 2020 Totaled NT$26,804 Million
10/11/2020 | 02:50am EDT
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for September 2020 totaled NT$26,804 million, representing a 14.5 percent increase as compared to NT$23,414 million for September 2019 and a 6.8 percent increase as compared to NT$25,093 million for August 2020. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to September in 2020 were NT$204,052 million, a 2.1 percent increase as compared to NT$199,938 million for the same period in 2019.
Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for September 2020:
