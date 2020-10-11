Log in
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for September 2020 Totaled NT$26,804 Million

10/11/2020 | 02:50am EDT
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for September 2020 totaled NT$26,804 million, representing a 14.5 percent increase as compared to NT$23,414 million for September 2019 and a 6.8 percent increase as compared to NT$25,093 million for August 2020. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to September in 2020 were NT$204,052 million, a 2.1 percent increase as compared to NT$199,938 million for the same period in 2019.

Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for September 2020:
Power Electronics

60%

Infrastructure

28%

Automation

12%

Others

0%


* The figures have not been audited.
Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 06:49:04 UTC
