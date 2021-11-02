Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the change of Chairman and Managing Director
11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Time of announcement
17:13:20
Subject
Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
Eltek AS, the change of Chairman and Managing Director
Date of events
2021/11/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/11/02
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairman and Managing Director
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chairman:Mr. Kelvin Huang
Managing Director:Mr. Colin Howe
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Mr. Kelvin Huang, Chairman of Eltek AS
Mr. Colin Howe, Managing Director of Eltek AS
5.Name of the new position holder:
Chairman:Mr. Victor Cheng
Managing Director:Mr. Frode Vagen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Mr. Victor Cheng, Director of Eltek AS
Mr. Frode Vagen, Chief Technology Officer of Eltek AS
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):job relocation
8.Reason for the change:job relocation
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/03
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:09 UTC.