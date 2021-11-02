Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the change of Chairman and Managing Director

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/02 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): Chairman and Managing Director 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chairman:Mr. Kelvin Huang Managing Director:Mr. Colin Howe 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Mr. Kelvin Huang, Chairman of Eltek AS Mr. Colin Howe, Managing Director of Eltek AS 5.Name of the new position holder: Chairman:Mr. Victor Cheng Managing Director:Mr. Frode Vagen 6.Resume of the new position holder: Mr. Victor Cheng, Director of Eltek AS Mr. Frode Vagen, Chief Technology Officer of Eltek AS 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):job relocation 8.Reason for the change:job relocation 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/03 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None