Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the change of directors
11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Subject
Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
Eltek AS, the change of directors
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/02
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director/Mr. Kelvin Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director of Eltek AS
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director/Mr. Dalip Sharma
6.Resume of the new position holder:
General Manager of Delta Electronics (Netherlands) B.V.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Mr. Dalip Sharma, 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/02
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:20%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:09 UTC.