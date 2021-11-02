Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the change of directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/02 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director/Mr. Kelvin Huang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director of Eltek AS 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director/Mr. Dalip Sharma 6.Resume of the new position holder: General Manager of Delta Electronics (Netherlands) B.V. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Mr. Dalip Sharma, 0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/02 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:20% 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or ��No��):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None