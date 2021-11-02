Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the convening of the 2021 EGM
11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Time of announcement
17:10:40
Subject
Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
Eltek AS, the convening of the 2021 EGM
Date of events
2021/11/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/11/02
2.Special shareholders meeting date:2021/11/02
3.Special shareholders meeting location:Written resolution
4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None
6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Election of new member of the Board of Directors
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:09 UTC.