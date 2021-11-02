Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the convening of the 2021 EGM

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/11/02 2.Special shareholders meeting date:2021/11/02 3.Special shareholders meeting location:Written resolution 4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:None 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None 6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:None 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Election of new member of the Board of Directors 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None