Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2308   TW0002308004

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the convening of the 2021 EGM

11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/02 Time of announcement 17:10:40
Subject 
 Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
Eltek AS, the convening of the 2021 EGM
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/11/02
2.Special shareholders meeting date:2021/11/02
3.Special shareholders meeting location:Written resolution
4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None
6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Election of new member of the Board of Directors
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
05:29aDelta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the convening of the 2021 EGM
PU
05:29aDelta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the important resolutions of the..
PU
05:29aDelta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the change of directors
PU
05:29aDelta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the change of Chairman and Manag..
PU
10/29The Company is invited to investor meetings
PU
10/28Delta Electronics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
10/28Delta announced on behalf of its subsidiary, DHK and DNHK, the acquisition and disposal..
PU
10/28The Company's Board of Directors resolved the release from non-competition restrictions..
PU
10/28Delta announced on behalf of its subsidiary, Delta Electronics Int'l (Singapore) Pte. L..
PU
10/28The Company's consolidated financial report for FY2021/Q3 has been approved by the Boar..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 313 B 11 249 M 11 249 M
Net income 2021 27 273 M 980 M 980 M
Net cash 2021 24 707 M 887 M 887 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 669 B 24 008 M 24 023 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 257,50 TWD
Average target price 296,44 TWD
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Cheng Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shu Ling Wang Head-Accounting & Finance
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Tai Sheng Chao Independent Director
Yung Ching Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.-2.09%24 008
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.43%148 425
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.98%95 859
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.15%66 373
EATON CORPORATION PLC37.14%65 536
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.20.70%58 525