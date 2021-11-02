Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Eltek AS, the important resolutions of the 2021 EGM
Provided by: DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Time of announcement
17:11:19
Subject
Delta announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
Eltek AS, the important resolutions of the 2021 EGM
Date of events
2021/11/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/11/02
2.Important resolutions:Election of new member of the Board of Directors
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
