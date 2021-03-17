Log in
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2308)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan's Delta put chip orders in early, impact of shortage limited

03/17/2021 | 09:36am GMT
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc, a supplier of power components to companies such as Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it had put its orders in early and so was not seeing much impact from global tightness in chip supplies.

A surge in demand for consumer electronics has driven a global chip shortage that has idled car factories in particular, and earlier this month Taiwan computer maker Acer Inc said the problem could damage the PC industry.

The chip shortage, which has prompted panic buying, is further squeezing capacity and driving up costs of even the cheapest components of nearly all microchips, according to industry experts.

But Delta Chairman Yancey Hai said they had planned early.

"We're not affected at the moment. Our orders went to chipmakers very early. So the impact for us is so-so," he told reporters on the sidelines of a company event in Taipei.

Delta, whose shareholders include Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, makes devices that control the flow of electricity in a range of products such as smartphones, gaming devices, personal computers and servers.

Taiwan's tech firms, a key part of the global supply chain, have boomed on the back of demand for tablets, laptops and other equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced millions to work and study from home.

Delta, which produces around 65% of its products in China, saw its third-quarter net profit rise an on-year 63.6% to T$8.39 billion ($296.53 million).

($1 = 28.2940 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACER INCORPORATED 0.72% 27.9 End-of-day quote.17.97%
APPLE INC. 1.27% 125.57 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. 1.62% 282 End-of-day quote.7.22%
Financials
Sales 2021 318 B 11 237 M 8 062 M
Net income 2021 31 602 M 1 117 M 801 M
Net cash 2021 30 100 M 1 064 M 763 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 733 B 25 898 M 18 574 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 341,28 TWD
Last Close Price 282,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ping Cheng Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shu Ling Wang Head-Accounting & Finance
Ying Chun Hai Chairman & Manager
Tai Sheng Chao Independent Director
Yung Ching Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.7.22%25 505
KEYENCE CORPORATION-14.21%110 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE7.40%83 050
NIDEC CORPORATION1.31%69 024
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.89%55 555
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.10.81%54 555
