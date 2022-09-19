Advanced search
    DELTA   TH0528010Z00

DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)

(DELTA)
2022-09-15
590.00 THB   +1.03%
06:20aDELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND : Hosts the Thai Red Cross Society to Explore Energy Management for Green Buildings
PU
09/05DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND : Thailand's 2022 Brand Video Campaign Inspires Change for a Resilient and Sustainable Future
PU
08/29DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND : Thailand Volunteers Join Reforestation Activity at Bangpoo Industrial Estate
PU
Delta Electronics Thailand : Hosts the Thai Red Cross Society to Explore Energy Management for Green Buildings

09/19/2022
Delta Hosts the Thai Red Cross Society to Explore Energy Management for Green Buildings

Bangkok, Thailand, September 8, 2022-Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. hosted a 40-member delegation from the Thai Red Cross Society to explore Delta's solar energy solutions and energy management system at its green factory headquarters.

The Thai Red Cross Society delegation aimed to use this visit to learn from Delta's green building renovation projects for implementation at existing facilities.

Mr. Pitisook Chitkasem, Delta Plant Administration Director, welcomed Mr. Praloam Pataraphanawan, Deputy Director of Office of Infrastructure Management of the Thai Red Cross, and Ms. Sirikanya Sirirangsri, Deputy Director of the Red Cross Youth Bureau and introduced the company's businesses and positive impact on Thai society.

The Delta Energy Management Team presented Delta's solar rooftop project and energy management solutions, environmental contributions and the green building renovation project that can be applied to Thai Red Cross facilities.

In addition, the delegation toured Delta's key energy-saving and renewable energy solutions at Delta Thailand's green headquarters:

• Solar Rooftop: Delta's 3.2 MWp capacity solar rooftop system can generate up to 4,677,548 kWh in electricity per year for 100% internal use.

As a green solutions pioneer in Thailand, Delta serves as a model for energy-efficient and sustainability to companies and organizations seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and increase efficiency.

Delta welcomes partnerships from the private and public sectors to tackle the issue of climate change and support a low-carbon society in Thailand.

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 10:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
