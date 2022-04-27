Delta Electronics Thailand Public : Financial Statement Quarter 1 / 2022

Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Review report and interim financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2022

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information To the Shareholders of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Preecha Arunnara

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 5800

EY Office Limited

Bangkok: 26 April 2022

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 (Unaudited (Audited) (Unaudited (Audited) but reviewed) but reviewed) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,638,568 6,571,566 2,332,794 1,535,903 Trade and other receivables 3 20,654,302 20,593,484 21,483,560 21,200,265 Insurance claim receivable due to flooding 12 330,679 - 330,679 - Inventories 4 19,617,332 19,580,655 13,335,450 13,639,515 Derivative assets 16.2 40,491 32,388 39,970 32,308 Other current assets 5 2,080,037 1,986,360 566,048 641,326 Total current assets 49,361,409 48,764,453 38,088,501 37,049,317 Non-current assets Deposits at bank with restrictions 36,642 37,344 - - Investments in subsidiaries 6 - - 13,909,473 13,909,473 Investment properties 222,966 230,593 - - Property, plant and equipment 7 19,090,222 18,583,129 11,141,991 10,836,226 Right-of-use assets 520,657 529,524 3,750 4,592 Goodwill 438,760 443,051 - - Other intangible assets 230,621 249,799 57,187 58,292 Deferred tax assets 296,964 347,610 - - Other non-current assets 101,169 152,871 9,185 10,239 Total non-current assets 20,938,001 20,573,921 25,121,586 24,818,822 Total assets 70,299,410 69,338,374 63,210,087 61,868,139

As at 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 31 December 2021 (Unaudited (Audited) (Audited) but reviewed) Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term loans from financial institutions 273,106 1,593,669 - 1,497,407 Trade and other payables 8 21,884,152 22,049,338 18,591,132 18,626,852 Current portion of lease liabilities 63,247 74,957 2,891 3,677 Income tax payable 148,953 124,668 68,823 37,072 Short-term provisions 10 106,278 98,422 - - Liabilities and provision from tax assessments 15.4.1 258,173 258,173 258,173 258,173 Derivative liabilities 16.2 47,143 18,481 45,263 15,533 Other current liabilities 366,142 518,025 83,350 162,855 Total current liabilities 23,147,194 24,735,733 19,049,632 20,601,569 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans from related party 2 360,663 367,570 - - Lease liabilities, net of current portion 154,934 144,125 704 968 Deferred tax liabilities 132,476 130,696 - - Provision for long-term employee benefits 9 1,577,312 1,595,747 533,094 528,557 Long-term provisions 10 550,100 545,004 438,826 428,744 Other non-current liabilities 432,706 415,196 1,242 1,450 Total non-current liabilities 3,208,191 3,198,338 973,866 959,719 Total liabilities 26,355,385 27,934,071 20,023,498 21,561,288 31 March 2022

(Unaudited but reviewed)

As at 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March 2022 31 December 2021 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 (Unaudited (Audited) (Unaudited (Audited) but reviewed) but reviewed) Shareholders' equity Share capital Registered 1,259,000,000 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each 1,259,000 1,259,000 1,259,000 1,259,000 Issued and fully paid 1,247,381,614 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each 1,247,382 1,247,382 1,247,382 1,247,382 Share premium 1,491,912 1,491,912 1,491,912 1,491,912 Difference from business combination under common control (1,339,694) (1,339,694) - - Retained earnings Appropriated - Statutory reserve 125,900 125,900 125,900 125,900 Unappropriated 44,556,516 41,776,388 40,321,395 37,441,657 Other components of shareholders' equity (2,137,991) (1,897,585) - - Total shareholders' equity 43,944,025 41,404,303 43,186,589 40,306,851 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 70,299,410 69,338,374 63,210,087 61,868,139 - - - -

