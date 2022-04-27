Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DELTA   TH0528010Z00

DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DELTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-25
378.00 THB   -2.58%
05:25aDELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Financial Statement Quarter 1 / 2022
PU
04/25DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Thailand Launches the Country's First Net Zero Container Showroom with Smart, Green Solutions at Amata City Chonburi
PU
04/11DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Dissemination of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Electronics Thailand Public : Financial Statement Quarter 1 / 2022

04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries

Review report and interim financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2022

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information To the Shareholders of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Preecha Arunnara

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 5800

EY Office Limited

Bangkok: 26 April 2022

Statement of financial position

As at 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6,638,568

6,571,566

2,332,794

1,535,903

Trade and other receivables

3

20,654,302

20,593,484

21,483,560

21,200,265

Insurance claim receivable due to flooding

12

330,679

-

330,679

-

Inventories

4

19,617,332

19,580,655

13,335,450

13,639,515

Derivative assets

16.2

40,491

32,388

39,970

32,308

Other current assets

5

2,080,037

1,986,360

566,048

641,326

Total current assets

49,361,409

48,764,453

38,088,501

37,049,317

Non-current assets

Deposits at bank with restrictions

36,642

37,344

-

-

Investments in subsidiaries

6

-

-

13,909,473

13,909,473

Investment properties

222,966

230,593

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

7

19,090,222

18,583,129

11,141,991

10,836,226

Right-of-use assets

520,657

529,524

3,750

4,592

Goodwill

438,760

443,051

-

-

Other intangible assets

230,621

249,799

57,187

58,292

Deferred tax assets

296,964

347,610

-

-

Other non-current assets

101,169

152,871

9,185

10,239

Total non-current assets

20,938,001

20,573,921

25,121,586

24,818,822

Total assets

70,299,410

69,338,374

63,210,087

61,868,139

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

As at 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

Note

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

31 December 2021

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Audited)

but reviewed)

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Short-term loans from financial institutions

273,106

1,593,669

-

1,497,407

Trade and other payables

8

21,884,152

22,049,338

18,591,132

18,626,852

Current portion of lease liabilities

63,247

74,957

2,891

3,677

Income tax payable

148,953

124,668

68,823

37,072

Short-term provisions

10

106,278

98,422

-

-

Liabilities and provision from tax assessments

15.4.1

258,173

258,173

258,173

258,173

Derivative liabilities

16.2

47,143

18,481

45,263

15,533

Other current liabilities

366,142

518,025

83,350

162,855

Total current liabilities

23,147,194

24,735,733

19,049,632

20,601,569

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans from related party

2

360,663

367,570

-

-

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

154,934

144,125

704

968

Deferred tax liabilities

132,476

130,696

-

-

Provision for long-term employee benefits

9

1,577,312

1,595,747

533,094

528,557

Long-term provisions

10

550,100

545,004

438,826

428,744

Other non-current liabilities

432,706

415,196

1,242

1,450

Total non-current liabilities

3,208,191

3,198,338

973,866

959,719

Total liabilities

26,355,385

27,934,071

20,023,498

21,561,288

31 March 2022

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

(Unaudited but reviewed)

As at 31 March 2022

(Unit: Thousand Baht)

Consolidated financial statements

Separate financial statements

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

(Unaudited

(Audited)

(Unaudited

(Audited)

but reviewed)

but reviewed)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Registered

1,259,000,000 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

1,259,000

1,259,000

1,259,000

1,259,000

Issued and fully paid

1,247,381,614 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

1,247,382

1,247,382

1,247,382

1,247,382

Share premium

1,491,912

1,491,912

1,491,912

1,491,912

Difference from business combination under

common control

(1,339,694)

(1,339,694)

-

-

Retained earnings

Appropriated - Statutory reserve

125,900

125,900

125,900

125,900

Unappropriated

44,556,516

41,776,388

40,321,395

37,441,657

Other components of shareholders' equity

(2,137,991)

(1,897,585)

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

43,944,025

41,404,303

43,186,589

40,306,851

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

70,299,410

69,338,374

63,210,087

61,868,139

-

-

-

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

Directors

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:25aDELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Financial Statement Quarter 1 / 2022
PU
04/25DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Thailand Launches the Country's First Net Zero Contain..
PU
04/11DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Dissemination of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Me..
PU
04/07DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 4 Derivati..
PU
04/06DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 23 Derivative warrants i..
PU
04/01Delta Electronics Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended De..
CI
04/01DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the 2022 Annual Gen..
PU
03/31DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : How a Delta Angel Fund Winner Built a Successful Solut..
PU
03/30DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Honored as a Top 100 Global Innovator by Clarivate for..
PU
03/25DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 16 Derivat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 97 208 M 2 835 M 2 835 M
Net income 2022 9 366 M 273 M 273 M
Net cash 2022 4 795 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,3x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 472 B 13 751 M 13 751 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 378,00 THB
Average target price 362,44 THB
Spread / Average Target -4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tsai-hsing Chang President & Director
Nipaporn Jiarajareevong Chief Financial Officer
Kong Meng Ng Chairman
Chin Ming Chen Chief Information Officer
Vichai Saksuriya Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.25%13 751
KEYENCE CORPORATION-30.01%96 321
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-20.83%80 883
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.90%57 450
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-0.82%53 264
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.08%38 102