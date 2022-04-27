Delta Electronics Thailand Public : Financial Statement Quarter 1 / 2022

Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries
Review report and interim financial information For the three-month period ended 31 March 2022
Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial InformationTo the Shareholders of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, as well as the condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements. I have also reviewed the separate financial information of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited for the same period (collectively "interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34Interim Financial Reporting. My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.
Scope of review
I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410,Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34Interim Financial Reporting.
Preecha Arunnara
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 5800
EY Office Limited
Bangkok: 26 April 2022
Statement of financial position
As at 31 March 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6,638,568
6,571,566
2,332,794
1,535,903
Trade and other receivables
3
20,654,302
20,593,484
21,483,560
21,200,265
Insurance claim receivable due to flooding
12
330,679
-
330,679
-
Inventories
4
19,617,332
19,580,655
13,335,450
13,639,515
Derivative assets
16.2
40,491
32,388
39,970
32,308
Other current assets
5
2,080,037
1,986,360
566,048
641,326
Total current assets
49,361,409
48,764,453
38,088,501
37,049,317
Non-current assets
Deposits at bank with restrictions
36,642
37,344
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries
6
-
-
13,909,473
13,909,473
Investment properties
222,966
230,593
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
7
19,090,222
18,583,129
11,141,991
10,836,226
Right-of-use assets
520,657
529,524
3,750
4,592
Goodwill
438,760
443,051
-
-
Other intangible assets
230,621
249,799
57,187
58,292
Deferred tax assets
296,964
347,610
-
-
Other non-current assets
101,169
152,871
9,185
10,239
Total non-current assets
20,938,001
20,573,921
25,121,586
24,818,822
Total assets
70,299,410
69,338,374
63,210,087
61,868,139
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
As at 31 March 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
Note
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
31 December 2021
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Audited)
but reviewed)
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Short-term loans from financial institutions
273,106
1,593,669
-
1,497,407
Trade and other payables
8
21,884,152
22,049,338
18,591,132
18,626,852
Current portion of lease liabilities
63,247
74,957
2,891
3,677
Income tax payable
148,953
124,668
68,823
37,072
Short-term provisions
10
106,278
98,422
-
-
Liabilities and provision from tax assessments
15.4.1
258,173
258,173
258,173
258,173
Derivative liabilities
16.2
47,143
18,481
45,263
15,533
Other current liabilities
366,142
518,025
83,350
162,855
Total current liabilities
23,147,194
24,735,733
19,049,632
20,601,569
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans from related party
2
360,663
367,570
-
-
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
154,934
144,125
704
968
Deferred tax liabilities
132,476
130,696
-
-
Provision for long-term employee benefits
9
1,577,312
1,595,747
533,094
528,557
Long-term provisions
10
550,100
545,004
438,826
428,744
Other non-current liabilities
432,706
415,196
1,242
1,450
Total non-current liabilities
3,208,191
3,198,338
973,866
959,719
Total liabilities
26,355,385
27,934,071
20,023,498
21,561,288
31 March 2022
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
(Unaudited but reviewed)
As at 31 March 2022
(Unit: Thousand Baht)
Consolidated financial statements
Separate financial statements
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
(Unaudited
(Audited)
(Unaudited
(Audited)
but reviewed)
but reviewed)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Registered
1,259,000,000 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
1,259,000
1,259,000
1,259,000
1,259,000
Issued and fully paid
1,247,381,614 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each
1,247,382
1,247,382
1,247,382
1,247,382
Share premium
1,491,912
1,491,912
1,491,912
1,491,912
Difference from business combination under
common control
(1,339,694)
(1,339,694)
-
-
Retained earnings
Appropriated - Statutory reserve
125,900
125,900
125,900
125,900
Unappropriated
44,556,516
41,776,388
40,321,395
37,441,657
Other components of shareholders' equity
(2,137,991)
(1,897,585)
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
43,944,025
41,404,303
43,186,589
40,306,851
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
70,299,410
69,338,374
63,210,087
61,868,139
-
-
-
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
Directors
