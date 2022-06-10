Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DELTA   TH0528010Z00

DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DELTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-08
319.00 THB   -1.54%
DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : PTT Joins Hands with Delta for Business Collaboration in Electric Vehicle Innovation and Renewable Energy Development
PU
06/08DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Gets UL Environment Zero Waste to Landfill Validation for Sustainable Waste Processing Operations
PU
05/27DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Thailand Joins Inaugural Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2022 List by the Financial Times and Nikkei Asia
PU
Delta Electronics Thailand Public : PTT Joins Hands with Delta for Business Collaboration in Electric Vehicle Innovation and Renewable Energy Development

06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
PTT Joins Hands with Delta for Business Collaboration in Electric Vehicle Innovation and Renewable Energy Development

Bangkok, Thailand, June 10, 2022- PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) and Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. signed a MOU for collaboration in education and business development focusing on electronics related to the electric vehicle (EV) industry ecosystem, EV chargers, renewable energy and batteries.

The partnership aims to help upgrade electronic innovations to be more accessible and responsive to the needs of the Thailand market and consumers as well as increase the potential of using renewable energy in the household and industrial sectors.

This will create new opportunities for growth in Thailand's electronics industry and digital economy as well as accelerate the growth of the nation's EV industry. The partnership aims to become the driving force behind the development of sustainable energy innovations that spur Thailand's economic development. In addition, it aims to promote a better quality of life for local communities and society in the future.

M.L. Chayothit Kridakorn, Director of PTT Public Company Limited and Advisor to Prime Minister, Mr. Noppadon Pinsupha, Chief New Business and Infrastructure Officer, Dr. Buranin Rattanasombat Senior Executive Vice President, Innovation and New Ventures of PTT, Mr. Jackie Chang, President of Delta Thailand and Mr. Curtis Ku, Thailand Country Director of Delta Thailand attended the MOU signing ceremony.

As an EV parts manufacturer and provider of EV charging and renewable energy solutions, Delta Thailand is a key player in smart electronics and next-generation automobiles which are S-Curve industries of the Thailand 4.0 policy. Delta welcomes collaboration with leading Thai companies like PTT to develop e-mobility and renewable energy solutions for a sustainable future.

10 June 2022 Share

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
