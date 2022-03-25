Log in
    DELTA   TH0528010Z00

DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DELTA)
  Report
Delta Electronics Thailand Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 16 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Date/Time
25 Mar 2022 18:06:58
Headline
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 16 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
Symbol
DELT19C2203A
Source
YUANTA
Full Detailed News 
                Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement


Subject                                  : Settlement Price and Net Cash 
Settlement
Data as of                               : 25-Mar-2022
Maturity date                            : 30-Mar-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht)               : 0.00


DW Symbol                                : BCP19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.10756
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 30.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 38.74
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : BTS19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.59783
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 9.10
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 12.398
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : CKP19C2203B
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.50505
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 4.98
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 6.90
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : CPF19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.11494
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 24.20
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 32.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : DELT19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.01004
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 390.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 637.346
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : EA19P2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.17606
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 93.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 57.796
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : GULF19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.14011
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 49.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 55.512
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : GUNK19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 1.08696
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 6.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 6.20
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : JAS19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 1.33333
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 3.72
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 3.75
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : JMT19C2203B
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.10989
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 68.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 71.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : KBAN19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.07692
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 158.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 195.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : OR19C2203B
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.11447
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 25.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 32.761
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : RBF19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.24096
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 16.10
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 26.70
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : SPAL19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.32258
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 22.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 30.25
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : TASC19C2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.28416
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 16.60
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 22.951
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : TRUE19P2203A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 2.20503
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 5.05
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 3.451
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00




Remark                                   :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense 
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash 
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in 
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen
Information
Position                                 : Deputy Managing Director
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
