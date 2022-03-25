Delta Electronics Thailand Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 16 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement Subject : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement Data as of : 25-Mar-2022 Maturity date : 30-Mar-2022 Expense of exercise (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : BCP19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.10756 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 30.50 Exercise price (Baht) : 38.74 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : BTS19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.59783 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 9.10 Exercise price (Baht) : 12.398 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : CKP19C2203B Conversion ratio per unit : 0.50505 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 4.98 Exercise price (Baht) : 6.90 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : CPF19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.11494 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 24.20 Exercise price (Baht) : 32.00 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : DELT19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.01004 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 390.00 Exercise price (Baht) : 637.346 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : EA19P2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.17606 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 93.50 Exercise price (Baht) : 57.796 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : GULF19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.14011 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 49.00 Exercise price (Baht) : 55.512 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : GUNK19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 1.08696 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 6.00 Exercise price (Baht) : 6.20 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : JAS19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 1.33333 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 3.72 Exercise price (Baht) : 3.75 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : JMT19C2203B Conversion ratio per unit : 0.10989 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 68.50 Exercise price (Baht) : 71.00 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : KBAN19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.07692 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 158.50 Exercise price (Baht) : 195.00 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : OR19C2203B Conversion ratio per unit : 0.11447 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 25.00 Exercise price (Baht) : 32.761 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : RBF19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.24096 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 16.10 Exercise price (Baht) : 26.70 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : SPAL19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.32258 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 22.00 Exercise price (Baht) : 30.25 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : TASC19C2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.28416 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 16.60 Exercise price (Baht) : 22.951 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : TRUE19P2203A Conversion ratio per unit : 2.20503 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 5.05 Exercise price (Baht) : 3.451 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 Remark : 1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate 2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition. 3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker. Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen Information Position : Deputy Managing Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.