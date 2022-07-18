Delta Electronics Thailand Public : Sustainable Development Report 2022

A Better Tomorrow
2022 | Sustainable Development Report
Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.
Symbol:
DELTA
Listed:
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Industry:
Technology
Sector:
Electronic Components
Type of operation:
Manufacturing for export
and technology solution
provider.
Registered capital:
THB 1,259,000,000
Paid up capital:
THB 1,247,381,614
Thai CAC status: Certified member
Publication year: 2021
Report type:
GRI Standards
Adherence level: In accordance - Core
Report period:
1 Jan - 31 Dec 2021
Report cycle:
Annually in June
Language:
English and Thai
Number of pages:
149 (including complementary
parts and GRI content index)
Headquarter:
909 Soi 9 Moo 4 Pattana 1 Rd.,
Bangpoo Industrial Estate (EPZ.)
T. Praksa A. Muangsamutprakarn
Samutprakarn Thailand. 10280
Website:
www.deltathailand.com
Content
05
Mission
07
Forewords by the President
09
Overview
11
Global operations
13
Powering green innovation
15
The Brand
16
Organization structure
18
Success stories
19
Sustainable Development
21
The Matters
23
The risks
28
Our commitment
30
Sustainable Development organization
35
Corporate governance
36
Board competence
160
38
Sub-committee
40
Ensure norm of transparency
43
Eco-friendly operation
45
Proactive response to climate change
46
Environment policy and management system
47
Eco-friendly design
56
Responsible supply chain
67
A greener process
92
Better together
94
Employment with care
123
Inclusive well-being
137
Appendix
138
About this report
140
Calculation formula
142
External Assurance
143
GRI content Index and
key initiatives mapping tools
Mission
To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow
Culture
Strive for change, and pursue sustainability
Innovation
Create new ideas and take them to success effectively.
Quality
Consistently deliver superior performance and pursue improvement all the time.
Agility
Identify emerging trends and act quickly to capture new opportunities.
Teamwork
Fully leverage global value network and collaborate to achieve mutual goals
Customer Satisfaction
Anticipate customer needs and exceed expectation
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.