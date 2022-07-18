Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DELTA   TH0528010Z00

DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DELTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-14
323.00 THB   -1.22%
04:04aDELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Sustainable Development Report 2022
PU
07/15DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Joins Industry and University Partners in MHESI and EEC-HDC Agreement for EEC Talent and Workforce Development
PU
07/07DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 23 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Electronics Thailand Public : Sustainable Development Report 2022

07/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Better Tomorrow

2022 | Sustainable Development Report

Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.

Symbol:

DELTA

Listed:

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Industry:

Technology

Sector:

Electronic Components

Type of operation:

Manufacturing for export

and technology solution

provider.

Registered capital:

THB 1,259,000,000

Paid up capital:

THB 1,247,381,614

Thai CAC status: Certified member

Publication year: 2021

Report type:

GRI Standards

Adherence level: In accordance - Core

Report period:

1 Jan - 31 Dec 2021

Report cycle:

Annually in June

Language:

English and Thai

Number of pages:

149 (including complementary

parts and GRI content index)

Headquarter:

909 Soi 9 Moo 4 Pattana 1 Rd.,

Bangpoo Industrial Estate (EPZ.)

T. Praksa A. Muangsamutprakarn

Samutprakarn Thailand. 10280

Website:

www.deltathailand.com

Content

05

Mission

07

Forewords by the President

09

Overview

11

Global operations

13

Powering green innovation

15

The Brand

16

Organization structure

18

Success stories

19

Sustainable Development

21

The Matters

23

The risks

28

Our commitment

30

Sustainable Development organization

35

Corporate governance

36

Board competence

160

38

Sub-committee

40

Ensure norm of transparency

43

Eco-friendly operation

45

Proactive response to climate change

46

Environment policy and management system

47

Eco-friendly design

56

Responsible supply chain

67

A greener process

92

Better together

94

Employment with care

123

Inclusive well-being

137

Appendix

138

About this report

140

Calculation formula

142

External Assurance

143

GRI content Index and

key initiatives mapping tools

Mission

To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow

Culture

Strive for change, and pursue sustainability

Innovation

Create new ideas and take them to success effectively.

Quality

Consistently deliver superior performance and pursue improvement all the time.

Agility

Identify emerging trends and act quickly to capture new opportunities.

Teamwork

Fully leverage global value network and collaborate to achieve mutual goals

Customer Satisfaction

Anticipate customer needs and exceed expectation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
04:04aDELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Sustainable Development Report 2022
PU
07/15DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Joins Industry and University Partners in MHESI and EE..
PU
07/07DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 23 Derivative warrants i..
PU
07/01DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 23 Derivat..
PU
06/29DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 90 Derivat..
PU
06/16DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants i..
PU
06/10DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : PTT Joins Hands with Delta for Business Collaboration ..
PU
06/08DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Gets UL Environment Zero Waste to Landfill Validation ..
PU
05/27DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Thailand Joins Inaugural Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific ..
PU
05/24DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Power Up Your Career with Real Electrical Engineering ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 98 648 M 2 695 M 2 695 M
Net income 2022 9 631 M 263 M 263 M
Net cash 2022 3 727 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,7x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 403 B 11 007 M 11 007 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 323,00 THB
Average target price 328,89 THB
Spread / Average Target 1,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tsai-hsing Chang President & Director
Nipaporn Jiarajareevong Chief Financial Officer
Kong Meng Ng Chairman
Chin Ming Chen Chief Information Officer
Vichai Saksuriya Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-21.60%11 007
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.64%90 328
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-31.83%65 852
EATON CORPORATION PLC-25.36%51 467
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.38%47 274
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.81%38 354