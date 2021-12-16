Delta Electronics Thailand Public : Thailand Updates Target UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2021

Bangkok, Thailand, December 14, 2021- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. announced the addition of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 3 "Good Health and Wellbeing" as a target SDG in 2021. This new target SDG will complement the six existing target SDGs set by the company in 2018.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, employee and stakeholder health is a top priority for Delta Thailand. In 2021, Delta offered free voluntary COVID-19 testing and vaccination for over 90% of employees and subcontractors.

In addition, Delta supported Thailand's fight against COVID-19 by donating 10,500 DC brushless blowers to support the development and production of a Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Thailand's frontline COVID-19 medical personnel. This year, Delta opened its new plant as a government vaccination center and field hospital for Delta employees.

Delta strives to improve wellbeing at the workplace with ISO45001 compliance and the signing of the RBA agreement by our business partner. In 2021, Delta's new Plant 7 in Wellgrow Industrial Estate received the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification in the New Construction category. Delta Thailand also joined the world-renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2021 in recognition of its superior environmental, social & governance (ESG) performance.

Entering the new normal, Delta strives to further address ongoing risks from global pandemics and continue to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our large workforce and local communities in Thailand. The Delta Thailand SD committee's addition of the target SDG number 3 "Good Health and Wellbeing" in 2021 will enhance the company's SD strategy and long-term sustainability performance.

Set up in 2015, the United Nations SDGs are 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all" with target achievement by 2030. Governments involve business, civil society and citizens to fulfill the SDGs and leading global companies such as Delta Thailand play a crucial role in realizing the global initiative.

2021 onwards, Delta Thailand targets 7 goals of the UN's 17 SDGs:

1. SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

2. SDG 4: Quality Education

3. SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

4. SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

5. SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

6. SDG 13: Climate Action

7. SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals

Delta has ongoing programs to meet target SDGs including the Delta Industrial Automation Academy, eco-efficient operations and greenhouse gas emissions reduction. The SD Committee has selected the new Delta SDG targets based on the company's most critical materiality issues, identified from the company's stakeholders' survey, and current economic, social and environmental aspects.

This is the third year for Delta Thailand to make a formal commitment to UN SDGs as part of its corporate sustainable development strategy and reporting. In 2018, Delta narrowed its focus from nine SDG targets in 2017 to the following six goals.