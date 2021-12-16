Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DELTA   TH0528010Z00

DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DELTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Electronics Thailand Public : Thailand Updates Target UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2021

12/16/2021 | 11:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Delta Thailand Updates Target UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2021

Bangkok, Thailand, December 14, 2021- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. announced the addition of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 3 "Good Health and Wellbeing" as a target SDG in 2021. This new target SDG will complement the six existing target SDGs set by the company in 2018.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, employee and stakeholder health is a top priority for Delta Thailand. In 2021, Delta offered free voluntary COVID-19 testing and vaccination for over 90% of employees and subcontractors.

In addition, Delta supported Thailand's fight against COVID-19 by donating 10,500 DC brushless blowers to support the development and production of a Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Thailand's frontline COVID-19 medical personnel. This year, Delta opened its new plant as a government vaccination center and field hospital for Delta employees.

Delta strives to improve wellbeing at the workplace with ISO45001 compliance and the signing of the RBA agreement by our business partner. In 2021, Delta's new Plant 7 in Wellgrow Industrial Estate received the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification in the New Construction category. Delta Thailand also joined the world-renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2021 in recognition of its superior environmental, social & governance (ESG) performance.

Entering the new normal, Delta strives to further address ongoing risks from global pandemics and continue to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our large workforce and local communities in Thailand. The Delta Thailand SD committee's addition of the target SDG number 3 "Good Health and Wellbeing" in 2021 will enhance the company's SD strategy and long-term sustainability performance.

Set up in 2015, the United Nations SDGs are 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all" with target achievement by 2030. Governments involve business, civil society and citizens to fulfill the SDGs and leading global companies such as Delta Thailand play a crucial role in realizing the global initiative.

2021 onwards, Delta Thailand targets 7 goals of the UN's 17 SDGs:
1. SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being
2. SDG 4: Quality Education
3. SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy
4. SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
5. SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production
6. SDG 13: Climate Action
7. SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals

Delta has ongoing programs to meet target SDGs including the Delta Industrial Automation Academy, eco-efficient operations and greenhouse gas emissions reduction. The SD Committee has selected the new Delta SDG targets based on the company's most critical materiality issues, identified from the company's stakeholders' survey, and current economic, social and environmental aspects.

This is the third year for Delta Thailand to make a formal commitment to UN SDGs as part of its corporate sustainable development strategy and reporting. In 2018, Delta narrowed its focus from nine SDG targets in 2017 to the following six goals.

17 December 2021 Share

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12/16DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Thailand Updates Target UN Sustainable Development Goa..
PU
12/08DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Joins Financial and Industry Leaders to Discuss the Fu..
PU
12/03DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Notice Regarding Delta Electronics Thailand No Gift Po..
PU
12/03DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Selected for DJSI "World Index" for the Eleventh Year ..
PU
11/30DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Challenge Yourself with Continuous Improvement in Thai..
PU
11/30DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Solving Real Life Production Puzzles with the Delta In..
PU
11/25DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Wins HR Asia Best Company to Work for in Asia Award 20..
PU
11/25DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Selected for DJSI "World Index" for the Eleventh Year ..
PU
11/24DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Hosts Nissan Motor Thailand to Explore Further Collabo..
PU
11/22DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Maintains Excellent Score in 2021 Corporate Governance..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 82 102 M 2 459 M 2 459 M
Net income 2021 6 150 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 88,3x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 546 B 16 360 M 16 363 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 438,00 THB
Average target price 384,38 THB
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tsai-hsing Chang President & Director
Aruwan Sangrungarun Chief Financial Officer
Kong Meng Ng Chairman
Chin Ming Chen Chief Information Officer
Vichai Saksuriya Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.88%16 032
KEYENCE CORPORATION27.66%153 954
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE39.48%103 052
NIDEC CORPORATION6.05%69 701
EATON CORPORATION PLC40.50%67 467
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.16.82%55 165