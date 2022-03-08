Delta Electronics Thailand Public : Visits PTT Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation Wangchan Valley to Explore Collaboration Opportunities

Rayong, Thailand, March 4, 2022- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. visited the PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) Wangchan Valley to discuss potential collaboration between Delta Thailand and PTT for EV charging, smart manufacturing and energy management as well as business and talent development to support the government's Thailand 4.0 policy.

Mr. Surachai Laophulsuk, Executive Vice President of EECi Wangchan Valley, welcomed Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand President, and introduced the EECi Smart Innovation Ecosystem project. Mr. Curtis Ku, Delta Thailand Senior Country Director, gave an overview of the company's operations and green solutions for Thailand and Southeast Asia. In addition, Dr. Pailin Chuchottaworn, Chairman of Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (VISTEC) Council, talked about human resource development in science and technology to drive Thailand 4.0 industry.

After the presentations, the Delta delegation visited the Centre of Excellence for Energy Storage Technology (CEST), the School of Information Science and Technology (IST) and the EECi Headquarters. Delta management continued discussions with Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa, PTT Chief New Business and Infrastructure Officer, Mr. Prasong Intaranongpai, PTT Executive Vice President of New Venture Development. The visit concluded with an EV bus tour of the Wangchan Valley Innovation Zone.

Both sides discussed possibilities for collaboration in EV charging, smart manufacturing and green factory implementation in addition to talent development for industry in the EEC. The Ministry of Energy supports Delta's participation in EEC infrastructure projects as a model company for green factory with renewable energy and energy management solutions. Delta and PTT aim to leverage world-class innovation to further advance towards the Thailand 4.0 policy development goals and transform the country into a technology-driven economy and society.

The EECi Wangchan Valley Project is approximately 553 Hectares and is developed by PTT Public Company Limited and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) affiliated to The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. It uses a 7 Smart City concept certified by Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) to develop a Smart Innovation Ecosystem for work and life divided into 3 main zones:

1. Education Zone: VISTEC, Kamnoetvidya Science Academy School (KVIS) and the Wangchan Forest Learning Center.

2. Innovation Zone: Innovation Hub, with Biopolis, Aripolis, Space Innopolis and Food Innopolis.

3. Community Zone: Smart Lifestyle Center with PTT Station, Co-working space, restaurants, shops, activity areas, residential and international schools.

As a pioneer of smart city solutions and industrial automation education in Thailand, Delta collaborates with industry leaders and top academic institution partners nationwide to nurture talent and drive smart city transformation in Thailand.