    DELTA   TH0528010Z00

DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)

(DELTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-09-27
626.00 THB   +0.64%
Delta Electronics Thailand : Thailand Ministry of Energy and Industry Leaders to Discuss Smart, Green Energy Transition at Delta Future Industry Summit 2022

09/28/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
Bangkok, Thailand, September 28, 2022 - Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. will host the Delta Future Industry Summit 2022 on October 28, 2022 at the Carlton Hotel, Bangkok. Since 2018, Delta's annual event brings Thailand's decision-makers from the government and industry sectors together with members of the press to network and share the latest developments and insights in industrial development.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Delta event was paused in 2021 and resumes this year for the fourth time with the theme: Smart Green Energy for a Resilient and Sustainable Thailand. For the first time, the Delta Future Industry Summit will offer seats to a limited number of attendees from the public in addition to Delta's invited guests. Interested parties can register at: https://summit2022.deltathailand.com/

Attendees get exclusive networking opportunities at the conference, solution showcase, coffee break and lunch. Due to a limited number of available seats, members of the public who register for the event will be invited to attend in-person or to join the event via online Livestream.

Showcase Delta products and solutions will include:
• Data Center Infrastructure
• Delta 22kW AC MAX EV Charge
• Delta V2X Bi-directional EV Charger
• Delta home inverter
• DeltaGrid energy management system
• VTScada Software for smart farm management

At the summit, Thailand's Ministry of Energy will be giving a speech on the Energy 4.0 as a key pillar of the Thailand 4.0 development plan. Other summit speakers will present and discuss innovative solutions including EVs and renewable energy to address rising fuel costs and accelerate the shift to smart grids and green energy infrastructure. Additional topics include investment in Thailand's data center infrastructure for the new digital economy and Industry 4.0 manufacturing that leverages big data, 5G technology and automation.

"Thailand is an automotive and EV leader in Southeast Asia with ambitions to be a next-gen automotive hub," said Delta Thailand President Mr. Jackie Chang. "The government also aims to tackle pollution and emissions with a target of 15 million EVs on the roads by 2035. So as both a key global EV parts manufacturer and EV charging provider, Delta is uniquely positioned to support our automotive customers manufacture EVs and EV drivers to charge their new zero-emissions vehicles," he said.

Increasing cloud infrastructure investments in Thailand by global tech giants and regional players highlight the tremendous potential for cloud computing services in the country. This key topic will be covered by Mr. Chanin Khaochan, BOI Deputy Secretary General, in his special presentation-"The BOI's Key Role in Supporting Development of Thailand's Datacenter, EV and Local Supply Chain".

There will also be a panel discussion on "How Data infrastructure and Blockchain technologies are shaping Thailand's digital economy", which will feature Mr. Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and Group CEO of Bitkub, Mr. Kittipan Sri-bua-iam, CEO of Proen Corp PCL. and representatives from Delta, major telecom companies and banks. Participants can join in the conversation at a Q&A session.

Another highlight panel discussion-"How Smart Green Energy and EV Infrastructure Can Help Transform Thailand's Grid in RE100 Era", will include Mr. Prasong Intaranongpai, Executive Vice President at PTT, Mr. Warit Rattanachuen, Assistant Governor Project Management Office at Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Mr.Apichet Nuytoom, Vice President Operation at SCG Cleanergy, and representatives from Delta and top players in Thailand's energy and electricity infrastructure sectors

"We are excited to host our partners at this event to share ideas on groundbreaking energy and infrastructure projects that will make the Thailand 4.0 plan a reality," said Mr. Kittisak Ngoenngokngam, Delta's Energy Infrastructure Solutions Business Director. "As a power and thermal solutions provider with a large R&D, manufacturing and business investment in Thailand, Delta is helping create a future-proof smart grid to support EV charging and renewable energy solutions."

For over 30 years in Thailand, Delta has focused on sustainable growth and mutually beneficial partnerships with stakeholders. Delta's renewable energy, EV charging and data center infrastructure aligns with global mega-trends and forms the foundation of Thailand's smart cities and the industries of the future.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 02:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 108 B 2 830 M 2 830 M
Net income 2022 13 344 M 351 M 351 M
Net cash 2022 10 824 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2022 59,8x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 781 B 20 513 M 20 513 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,15x
EV / Sales 2023 6,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 626,00 THB
Average target price 459,00 THB
Spread / Average Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tsai-hsing Chang President & Director
Kong Meng Ng Chairman
Chin Ming Chen Chief Information Officer
Vichai Saksuriya Vice President-Operations
Anusorn Muttaraid Executive Director, Director-HR & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)51.94%20 427
KEYENCE CORPORATION-31.43%82 993
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-34.41%60 275
EATON CORPORATION PLC-24.03%52 297
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-21.42%43 200
NIDEC CORPORATION-34.23%35 289