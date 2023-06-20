Advanced search
Delta Electronics Thailand : Thailand Selected for Thaipat Institute's ESG100 Universe 2023 in 9th Consecutive Year of Sustainability Recognition

06/20/2023 | 10:47pm EDT
Delta Thailand Selected for Thaipat Institute's ESG100 Universe 2023 in 9th Consecutive Year of Sustainability Recognition

Samutprakarn, Thailand, June 19, 2023 - Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited was selected by the ESG Rating unit of the Thaipat Institute to join 100 of Thailand's best-performing companies/funds/trusts in the 2023 Thaipat Institute ESG100 Universe. This is the 9th consecutive year for Delta to win this recognition for outstanding performance in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects.

Delta is one of the 100 top sustainability performers chosen for the ESG100:2023 list from among 888 companies/funds/trusts in 36 industries assessed by the Thaipat Institute with over 16,445 ESG data references from publicly available documents.

Launched in 2015, Thaipat Institute's ESG Rating Unit compiles the ESG100 list based on the guiding principles of the Global Initiative for Sustainability Ratings (GISR). The Thaipat Institute divides the companies on the ESG100 list into eight categories with Delta among the top companies in the tech category.

The performance of these companies is included in the Thaipat ESG Index which global investors can use for benchmarking with global companies in metrics including Price Return (PR), Total Return (TR) and Net Total Return (NTR). The Thaipat ESG Index is calculated and published in the S&P Dow Jones Custom Indices format.

Since its launch, Delta has been on every one of the Thaipat Institute's annual lists for most outstanding ESG performers on the Thai stock market. Delta's consistent recognition results from an effective sustainable development strategy and excellent value-add for investors and stakeholders.

21 June 2023 Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 02:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
