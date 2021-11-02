Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    DELTA   TH0528010Z00

DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DELTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Supplying Healthy and Green Ventialtion to Thailand's Homes and Workplaces

11/02/2021 | 01:09am EDT
Delta Supplying Healthy and Green Ventialtion to Thailand's Homes and Workplaces

[Link]

As a top global DC fan provider, Delta Electronics pioneered the development of DC brushless motor technology ventilation paired with our switching power supply technology. To tackle the critical issues of PM2.5 and indoor air pollution, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is introducing our quiet and energy-efficient DC motor indoor air quality (IAQ) and ventilation fan products, recognized by the U.S. EPA with ENERGY STAR® awards.

This article outlines how Delta's IAQ and ventilation fan solutions can help protect us from air pollution and transform our homes and workplaces into healthy and green spaces in the next normal. It also describes how Delta's award-winning DC motor fans can offer homeowners and businesses big savings on electric bills while creating a comfortable and livable environment for smart green building occupants.

Contents
1. Introduction
2. Trends Shaping Life in Thailand's New Normal 2.1 Healthier Green Buildings In Thailand 2.2 Smart HVAC and Ventilation 2.3 New Normal Smart Green Home Opportunities 3. Delta Electronics a Pioneer of DC Motor Ventilation Solutions 3.1 DC Motor Ventilation Fans and Air Exchange System 3.2 Energy Recovery Ventilation Solutions
4. Summary

While COVID-19 threatened our health and disrupted our daily lives, it did offer us the chance to finally get serious about our health and choose to be part of the solution by protecting ourselves, and loved ones.

At Delta, we envision a renaissance in green home design and healthy living during the new normal as Thais choose more efficient ventilation options and safe indoor air quality solutions. Our trailblazing development of DC brushless motor ventilation fans is the foundation for ever-smarter and greener solutions for Thailand.

In the future, we believe ventilation will change from an afterthought to a "must-have" for all Thais looking to enjoy a more safe, healthy and happy green life in the new normal. We believe that clean fresh air is a basic right for every member of our families including our pets to enjoy every day.

02 November 2021 Share

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 05:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 82 200 M 2 467 M 2 467 M
Net income 2021 6 191 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2021 11 997 M 360 M 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,6x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 511 B 15 361 M 15 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,37x
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 410,00 THB
Average target price 384,38 THB
Spread / Average Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tsai-hsing Chang President & Director
Aruwan Sangrungarun Chief Financial Officer
Kong Meng Ng Chairman
Chin Ming Chen Chief Information Officer
Vichai Saksuriya Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-15.64%15 551
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.43%145 662
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.87%95 559
EATON CORPORATION PLC37.14%65 704
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.15%64 502
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.20.70%57 993