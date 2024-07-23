Bangkok, Thailand, July 23, 2024 - Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. has maintained its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Rating of 'AA' in 2024 for the third consecutive year, in recognition of industry leadership in employee management practices as assessed in the 2024 evaluation by MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International). Delta Thailand remains on the MSCI Global Standard Indexes List, acknowledging its excellent business and corporate ESG performance. In 2022, MSCI upgraded Delta Thailand's ESG rating from 'A' in 2021 to the company's current 'AA' rating.

The manufacturing of diversified electronic components is labor-intensive and poses risks such as work disruptions and reduced staff productivity. According to the 2024 MSCI assessment, Delta Thailand excels among industry peers in workforce management initiatives and provides scholarship subsidies to employees, a measure that may boost productivity. In addition, the company's business strategy indicates a strong focus on the clean technology space. The company is expanding into markets in renewable energies and e-vehicles and has revenue targets for cleantech product offerings.

The annual MSCI assessment provides companies with an ESG Rating scorecard with scores given for key issues within the three Environmental, Social, and Governance aspects including Chemical Safety, Controversial Sourcing, Governance, Opportunities in Clean Tech and Labor Management. Among these key issues, Delta Thailand scores well above the industry average in Opportunities in Clean Tech and Labor Management.

MSCI is an investment research firm that offers stock indexes, portfolio risk and performance analytics, and governance tools for institutional investors and hedge funds. The MSCI index tracks global equity market performance among leading companies. Delta Thailand has been listed on the MSCI Global Standard Indexes since 2020, following its inclusion in the MSCI Thailand Index from 2014 to 2018.

As a publicly listed Thai company and a global corporate citizen, Delta Thailand is committed to sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders while prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees. Delta Thailand's latest 'AA' ESG Rating from MSCI Global, is testament to the company's ongoing leadership in sustainable development strategy and employee management practices.