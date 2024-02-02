We are excited to share our latest development status.

As presented at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting on June 6, 2022, DFP-14323 in combination with afatinib (20 mg/day) in stage III/IV non-small cell lung cancer patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation positive in a Phase II clinical trial, has demonstrated fascinating longer median progression-free survival (mPFS; 23.1 months).

Subsequently, based on these results, we have been in negotiation with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan with the aim of submitting a conditional approval application, resulting in our decision to conduct a Phase III clinical trial (superiority study) of DFP-14323 in combination with afatinib (20 mg/day) versus afatinib (40 mg/day) alone in stage III/IV non-small cell lung cancer patients with uncommon EGFR mutation positive based on the PMDA's recommendation.

And finally, we are pleased to announce that the submission of the protocol for the Phase III study to the PMDA has been approved and are ready to initiate the study.

This Phase III clinical trial will be conducted at 30 sites in Japan and if the superiority of the add-on effect of DFP-14323 on progression-free survival (PFS) as primary endpoint, is confirmed in this trial, we believe that DFP-14323 will be a novel cancer immunotherapy drug with highly beneficial for patients and their families, as it is orally available, safe, and economical.

Furthermore, if non-inferiority to osimertinib (80 mg/day) can be confirmed in a comparative study, a huger market can be expected.

We intend to continue negotiations for out-licensing opportunities with pharmaceutical companies for the territory outside Japan.

Please find out the innovation for the miserable cancer patients by Delta-Fly Pharma Inc.

