Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for ladies, men and children, today announced the appointment of Lilach Payorski as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective as of the end of July. Payorski will succeed Asaf Alperovitz, who has served as CFO since 2019 and will stay on through July to ensure a smooth transition.

“I’m extremely pleased Lilach has chosen Delta Galil as her next professional home,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil. “I’m confident her professionalism experience both domestically and globally will contribute to Delta Galil’s continued growth. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Asaf Alperovitz, who has served as CFO for the past four and a half years and has played a significant role in Delta Galil’s development and success in recent years.”

“I’m proud to join one of Israel’s and the world’s leading companies,” said Payorski. “I look forward to helping Isaac and the entire executive leadership team continue the company’s strong momentum and achieve the next level of growth.”

Payorski brings more than 25 years of financial leadership and operational experience to the role, having held senior executive positions at global publicly held corporations in both the US and Israel. Her recent experience includes serving as CFO of Stratasys Ltd., a provider of 3D printing technology. Earlier in her career, Payorski held financial roles at PMC-Sierra, Check Point Software Technologies, Wind River and Ernst & Young (EY), where she worked in the Palo Alto office. She holds a BA in Accounting and Economics from Tel Aviv University.

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies’ and kids’ apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

