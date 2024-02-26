Delta Galil Industries Ltd. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 508.6 million compared to USD 544.42 million a year ago. Net income was USD 34.37 million compared to USD 35.53 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.31 compared to USD 1.35 a year ago.