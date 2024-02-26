More about the company
Delta Galil Industries Ltd. is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of undergarments. The Company operates through four segments: Delta USA, Global Upper Market, Delta Israel and Schiesser. It is engaged in the development, design, production, marketing and sales of undergarments, socks, children's wear, leisurewear and active wear. It manufactures basic and designer undergarments for women, including panties, brassieres, nightwear and seamless garments, such as shapewear and activewear. The Company manufactures basic and designer undergarments for men. It manufactures a range of socks for men, women and children in formal, sportive and day-to-day styles. It manufactures a range of children's clothing in sportive and day-to-day styles. It sells its products under labels, which include Maidenform, Converse, Wilson, Avia, Tommy Hilfiger, Original Penguin, Lacoste, as well as under labels it owns, such as P.J. Salvage, KN Karen Neuburger and Little Miss Matched.