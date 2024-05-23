PRIVATE LABEL

We are the partner of choice to iconic and digitally-native global brands

Q1 Record EBIT and EBIT margin

($M) Q1-2024 Q1-2023 Var SALES 186.8 182.1 3% EBIT 22.4 14.4 56% EBIT% 12.0% 7.9% 4.1%

SALES increased 3%, mainly driven by growth of leading customers

EBIT % increased by 410 BPS, mainly driven by favorable customer mix and higher utilization of our factories

Strong order backlog for the next 6 months

Growth initiatives