Q1-2024
R E S U L T S
M A Y 2 0 2 4
לולכל תרמייתמ הניא וז תגצמ .)"הרבחה"( מ"עב תוישעת לילג אתלד לש ךרע תוריינ תאצקה וא/ו השיכרל הנמזה וא העצהכ השרפל ןיאו הווהמ הניא וז תגצמ וניאו דבלב תיצמת וניה תגצמב רומאה .ללכבו הרבחה לש ךרעה תוריינב העקשהל עגונב יהשלכ הטלחה תלבק ךרוצל יטנוולר תויהל יושעה עדימה לכ תא המסרפש םידיימהו םייתפוקתה ,םייתנשה תוחודבו הרבחה לש ףדמה ףיקשתב ןויע ףילחהל לוכי וניאו התוליעפו הרבחה תודוא םינותנה אולמ תא הצממ תא םיללוכה ,)"יתפוקתה חודה"( )2024-01-050725:אתכמסא 'סמ( 2024 יאמ 22 םויב םסרופש 2024 ןושאר ןועברל ינועברה חודה ,הז ללכבו( הרבחה
.הרבחה לש ךרעה תוריינב העקשה רבדב הטלחה תלבק םרטב ,עיצתש ךרעה תוריינו הרבחה תודוא בייחמהו אלמה עדימה םינגרואה תוטלחהל םאתהבו קושה יאנתב בשחתהב ,רתיה ןיב ,דיתעב תונתשהל היושעו הז דעומל הנוכנ תגצמב תגצומה הרבחה לש תיקסעה היגטרטסאה הז ללכבו ,וז תגצמ תנכה דעומב הרבחל עודי אוהש יפכ עדימ לע םיססובמ וז תגצמב טרופמה עדימל סיסב ושמישש םינותנהו תודבועה .הרבחה לש םיכמסומה
.םתונוכנל תיארחא הניא הרבחה ךכיפלו יאמצע ןפואב הרבחה ידי לע קדבנ אל םנכות רשא ,הרבחל םיינוציח םיפוג ידי לע ומסרופש םינותנ רחא עדימו םינדמוא ,תוכרעה ,תורטמ ,םידעי ,תויזחת ןוגכ 1968 - ח"כשתה ,ךרע תוריינ קוחב ותרדגהכ ,דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ םג ללוכ וז תגצמב רומאה קרו ךא ססובמ אוהו תחכומ הדבוע הווהמ וניא דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ .הרבחה תטילשב הניאו תיאדו הניא םתושממתהש ,םיידיתע םיניינעו םיעוריאל םיסחייתמה
.תגצמה תנכה דעומב הרבחה לש תיביטקייבוס הכרעה לע םיבר םיינוציח םימרוג תעפשה בקע תוברל ,הפצנש יפכמ הנוש ןפואב שממתהל וא ,וקלח וא ולוכ ,שממתהל אלש יושע תגצמב לולכה דיתע ינפ הפוצה עדימה ירעשב םייוניש ,היצלפניאהו תיבירה תביבסב םייוניש ,תוימלוע תומגמב םייוניש ,הרבחה לש תילכלכ ורקאמה הביבסב םייוניש ןוגכ ,הרבחה תטילשב םניא רשא םיקוושב םינכרצה לש הכירצה ילגרה וא הרבחה תלעופ םהב םיקוושה בצמב םייוניש ,לארשיבו םלועב םיקנבה ידיגנ תוטלחה ,עונישה יריחמב םייוניש ,ןיפילח חודב םיטרופמה ןוכיסה ימרוגמ הזיא תושחרתהמ ןכו הרבחה תלעופ ןהב תונידמב יוסימה ירועישב םייוניש ,דעיה יקוושב ינוחטיבהו ילכלכה בצמה ,הלא
.יתפוקתה וא/ו ןפואב םיגצומה םינותנ ללכיהל םייושע תגצמבש ךכ ,הכ דע רוביצל הרבחה יחווידב גצוה ובש ןפואהמ הנוש ןפואב גצומה עדימ לולכל היושע תגצמה ,ףסונב הניא הרבחה .דבלב םתגצה דעומל םינוכנ הלא םינותנ רשאכ ,רבעב היחווידב וא הרבחה תוגצמב ,היתוחודב וגצוהש הלאמ םינוש חוליפב וא/ו הכירעב וא/ו ןויפא וז תגצמ יארוק ,ךכיפל .תגצמה דעומ רחאל ולוחיש תוביסנ וא םיעוריא ופקשיש תנמ לע רומאכ וז תגצמב םילולכה הכרעה וא תיזחת לכ יוניש וא ןוכדעב תביוחמ םניא רבע ינותנ יכ ןובשחב תחקל שיו ,וז תגצמב וגצוהש הלאמ יתוהמ ןפואב םינוש תויהל םילולע דיתעב הרבחה לש לעופב םיגשיההו תואצותה יכ ,םירהזומ
.דיתעב םיעוציב לע חרכהב םיעיבצמ
.1 ןועבר חודב טרופמכ ,2024 ץרמ שדוחב םייתסמה ןושאר ןועברל םיסחייתמ וז תגצמב םיללכנה םייפסכה םינותנה ,תרחא היצקידניא רדעהב
DELTA G ALIL RESULTS OVERVIEW
Q1
24
1
Q1-2024RESULTS
Back to growth in sales with strong profitability and operating cash-flow
SALES
GROSS MARGIN
EBIT*
$450.8M
42.3%
$29.4M
+2%
+320 BPS
+48%
EBIT MARGIN*NET PROFIT*OPERATING CF**
6.5%
$14.5M
$23.5M
+200 BPS
+86%
+$12.5M
Quarterly record
DELTA G ALIL RESULTS OVERVIEW
Q1
24
Rounded numbers. *Before one-time items
**Excludes IFRS 16 impact
2
Q1-2024 HIGHLIGHTS
- Sales Growth: 2% increase vs. Q1-2023
- Record Retail Sales: Q1 record for owned-store sales
- Gross Profit and Margin: Q1 record of $190.5M and 42.3%
- EBIT* Margin: Increased from 4.5% to 6.5%, driven by higher sales and gross margin
- Net Profit*: Strong increase of 86% to $14.5M
- Delta Israel Performance: Q1 record sales and profitability (in NIS)
- Private Label Sales Growth: Nike and Victoria's Secret strong growth; Segment's Q1 gross profit and EBIT at record levels
- Operating Cashflow**: Q1 record level of $23.5M
- Strong Balance Sheet: Equity of $764.6M, Net Debt / EBITDA of 0.7
- Successful Acquisition: Completed acquisition of Passionata from Chantelle
- Dividend Declaration: $8.0M for Q1-2024, doubled from Q1-2023
- Based on the strong start to the year and our current order backlog, we expect 2024's annual financial results to be in the mid - upper range of the original Guidance
DELTA G ALIL RESULTS OVERVIEW
Q1
24
*Before one-time items **Excludes IFRS 16 impact
3
QUARTERLY TREND ANALYSIS
- Sales back to growth with 2% increase vs. Q1-2023
- Gross margin at Q1 record level of 42.3%, mainly due to favorable customer and channel mix, higher manufacturing efficiency and reduced freight cost
- EBIT margin* increased to 6.5%, driven by higher gross margin, partially offset by higher SG&A costs
508.6
DELTA G
ALIL
463.0
450.8
442.5
443.6
RESULTS
43.1%
42.3%
39.1%
40.4%
40.9%
OVERVIEW
Q1
24
7.0%
10.0%
11.0%
*
4.5%
6.5%
Q1-2023
Q2-2023
Q3-2023
Q4-2023
Q1-2024
Total Sales ($M)
Gross margin %
EBIT % (Before one-time items)
*Before one-time items
All-time record
Quarterly Record
4
EBIT MARGIN ANALYSIS
Strong EBIT due to record Q1 GM, despite investments in new businesses
Q1-2023 Gross margin 39.1%
Var
Favorable customer mix
Higher utilization of our factories
Favorable channel mix
Lower discounts & promotions
Restructuring savings
Lower freight Cost
Q1-2024 Gross margin 42.3%
3.2%
Q1-2023EBIT margin 4.5% Var SG&A
SG&A leverage
New businesses SG&A investment
SG&A cost increase
*
Q1-2024 EBIT margin 6.5% 2.0%
DELTA G ALIL RESULTS OVERVIEW
Q1
24
5
Q1-2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS VS. Q1-2023
Total Sales
Gross Profit
EBIT*
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
$442.5M
$450.8M
$172.9M
$190.5M
$19.8M
$29.4M
Own Branded Websites Sales**
Gross Margin
EBIT Margin*
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
Vs. Q1-2023
18%
39.1%
42.3%
4.5%
6.5%
EBITDA***
Net Income*
Net Debt / EBITDA***
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
$28.5M
$37.7M
$7.8M
$14.5M
1.1
0.7
Operating CF***
Days Inventory Outstanding
CAPEX
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
$11.0M
$23.5M
159
136
$9.7M
$15.7M
**Excluding Bare Necessities 5 consecutive quarters of double-digit online growth
DELTA G ALIL RESULTS OVERVIEW
Q1
24
*Before one-time items; ***Excluding IFRS 16 Quarterly record
6
Q1-2024
UPDATE BY SEGMENT
DELTA G ALIL RESULTS OVERVIEW
Q1
24
7
PRIVATE LABEL
We are the partner of choice to iconic and digitally-native global brands
Q1 Record EBIT and EBIT margin
($M)
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Var
SALES
186.8
182.1
3%
EBIT
22.4
14.4
56%
EBIT%
12.0%
7.9%
4.1%
SALES increased 3%, mainly driven by growth of leading customers
EBIT % increased by 410 BPS, mainly driven by favorable customer mix and higher utilization of our factories
Strong order backlog for the next 6 months
Growth initiatives
- Growth with Skims and VS in both existing and new categories
- Growth with Nike through increased penetration into the US market
- Walmart cross category lifestyle collection launch in Q3
- Focus on growth in strategic categories: activewear, loungewear and bras
- Penetrating new categories with Costco Private Label (Denim)
DELTA G ALIL RESULTS OVERVIEW
Q1
24
Fully vertical operating model from design to distribution
8
BRANDS
Our Brands segment includes a comprehensive portfolio of top intimate apparel and activewear brands
Q1 record of DTC sales across all of our brands
($M)
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Var
SALES
135.2
130.9
3%
EBIT
2.5
3.9
(37%)
EBIT%
1.8%
3.0%
(1.2%)
SALES increased 3%, driven by DTC growth across own brands, partially offset by reduction in wholesale customers
EBIT % decreased by 120 BPS, despite higher GM, driven by higher SG&A mainly related to new licenses and business launches. Excluding these SG&A expenses EBIT margin was slightly higher than Q1-2023.
GROWTH INITIATIVES
- Further expand our DTC channel including opening new stores for Schiesser, Eminence & Splendid
- Continue expansion of adidas sales globally
- Florence by Mills launch with Amazon and selected retailers
- Launch of 'Lauren by Polo Ralph Lauren' in Q2-2024
- Passionata launch in July-2024
- Eminence French police strategic project
Owned:
Schiesser, Eminence,
Splendid, P.J. Salvage,
Florence by Mills
Licensed:
Columbia, Polo Ralph Lauren,
Tommy Hilfiger,
Calvin Klein Kids,
adidas, Wolford
DELTA G ALIL RESULTS OVERVIEW
Q1
24
9
