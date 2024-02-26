DTC Sales Increased Across All Segments in 2023, Demonstrating the Strength of Delta’s Brands 2023 Full Year Gross Margin Increased to an Annual Record of 40.9% 2023 Operating Cash Flow Excluding IFRS 16 Was an Annual Record of $181.9 Million The Company Reduced Inventory By $125.9 Million in 2023 Gross Margin Increased to a Fourth Quarter Record of 43.1% Strong EBIT for the Fourth Quarter of 11.0% of Sales, a 50 Basis Point Year-Over-Year Increase Achieved 2023 Updated Financial Goals Despite a Challenging Sales Environment Declares a $9 Million Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2023 Based on Management’s 2024 Plan, the Company is Focused on Achieving High Single-Digit Sales and Double-Digit Profitability Growth Compared to 2023

Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for ladies, men, and children, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth quarter sales decreased 7% (6% in constant currency) to $508.6 million, driven by the continued slowdown in global consumer spending

Full year sales decreased 9% (8% in constant currency) to $1,857.7 million

Fourth quarter online sales of the Company’s own brands increased 16%

Full year online sales of the Company’s own brands increased 17%

Gross margin improved 340 basis points to a fourth quarter all-time record of 43.1%

Full year gross margin improved 230 basis points to an annual record of 40.9%

Fourth quarter EBIT before non-core items was $56.2 million, or 11.0% of sales compared to $56.9 million, or 10.5% of sales, for the same period last year

Full year EBIT before non-core items was $153.0 million, or 8.2% of sales

Full year operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 improved $201.2 million to an annual record $181.9 million

Net debt, excluding IFRS 16, at its lowest level since December 2021, declined 43% to $123.4 million, compared to $217.4 million at December 31, 2022

Strong Balance sheet with $174.5 million in cash and record shareholders’ equity of $768.4 million at December 31, 2023

Declares a $9 million dividend for fourth quarter 2023, compared to $8 million for the fourth quarter last year

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, “I am proud of our 2023 results, as our global teams successfully navigated a challenging retail environment. Sales in our DTC channel grew across all reporting segments, demonstrating the strength of our brands. Throughout the year, we also pursued strategies aimed at expanding gross margin, reducing our inventory levels, and generating strong operating cash flow. Our performance in 2023 resulted in record annual gross margin, a 26% year-over-year reduction in inventory, record annual operating cash flow, and a significant reduction in net debt.”

Mr. Dabah continued, “Throughout 2023, we also made strategic investments to drive long-term growth opportunities. During the year we developed new innovative products for our global customers, added Florence by Mills to our rich brand portfolio, and acquired the Passionata brand. In addition, we focused on enhancing profitability by improving efficiencies and realigning our manufacturing capabilities. The actions we took during 2023 have added significant value to our business as we invested in growth, strengthened our financial position and created a more agile organization that is better positioned to compete in an increasingly complex retail and economic environment.”

Mr. Dabah concluded, “We expect the macro environment to remain challenging in 2024, but we believe we are well positioned to achieve year-over-year growth in revenue and profitability driven by the strength of our brands, our advanced manufacturing and design capabilities, and our strong balance sheet and financial position. I am encouraged by the powerful platform we have created and the long-term strategies we are pursuing to create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Sales

The Company reported fourth quarter 2023 sales of $508.6 million, a 7% decrease (or 6% in constant currency) from $544.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Sales for the 2023 full year were $1,857.7 million, a 9% decrease (8% in constant currency) from $2,031.5 million in the prior-year period.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to a fourth quarter all-time record of 43.1%, compared to 39.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 340-basis point expansion was due primarily to a better customer and segment mix, a higher portion of sales to Direct-to-Customers (DTC), improved profitability of our factories and lower freight cost, partially offset by higher discounts and promotions. Gross margin for the full year 2023 increased by 230 basis points to an annual record of 40.9%, compared to 38.6% in the prior-year period.

EBIT

EBIT in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $56.2 million or 11.0% of sales compared to $57.2 million or 10.5% of sales in the prior-year period.

EBIT for the full year 2023 was $144.9 million, compared to $185.1 million in the same period last year. In the full year 2023, EBIT before non-core items was $153.0 million, or 8.2% of sales, compared to $190.2 million, or 9.4% of sales, in the full year 2022.

The reduction in EBIT margin before non-core items was mainly due to lower sales and higher SG&A expenses, partially offset by higher gross margin.

Non-Core Items

The Company recorded no non-core items in its fourth quarter of 2023.

For the full year of 2023, expenses associated with the Company’s previously disclosed realignment plans were $11.4 million. The Company estimates annual cost savings from its 2023 realignment plans to reach approximately $11.5 million in 2024, after experiencing a slight benefit to costs in 2023.

Non-Core Items (in USD, Millions) 12 Months 2022 2023 Realignment plans $ 5.5 $ 11.4 Income from decrease of earn-out liability (9.6) (4.0) Impairment of non-financial assets 9.3 - Deal costs - 0.7 Total Non-Core Items $ 5.2 $ 8.1

Net Income

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $37.8 million, compared to $37.7 million in the fourth quarter last year. Net income, excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $37.8 million, compared to $37.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income for the full year 2023 was $85.3 million, compared to $115.4 million in the same period last year. Net income, excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $91.6 million, compared to $120.6 million in the 12 months ended 2022.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.31, compared to $1.35 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $1.31 compared to $1.34 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share for the full year 2023 were $3.02, compared to $4.14 in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $3.25 compared to $4.33 in 2022.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $62.9 million, compared to $65.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the 12 months ended December 31, 2023, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $182.6 million, compared to $224.2 million in the 12 months ended December 31, 2022.

Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, was $82.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to cash flow generated from operating activities of $85.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to a record $181.9 million for the full year 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $19.3 million for the full year 2022. The significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow is primarily attributed to the reduction in working capital and especially in inventory levels due to tight management and sale of old stock.

Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at December 31, 2023, was $123.4 million, compared to $217.4 million at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year reduction in net debt is primarily due to the strong operating cash flow, partially offset by capital expenditure and dividend payments.

Equity on December 31, 2023 was at a record level of $768.4 million, up 8.2% from $710.3 million on December 31, 2022.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $9 million, or $0.35 per share, which will be distributed on March 18, 2024. The record and “ex-dividend” date will be March 5, 2024.

2024 Financial Guidance

The Company’s guidance excludes non-core items, including IFRS 16, is based on ex-rates of $1.05 to 1 Euro and NIS 3.74 to 1$, and is based on current tax rates, which are prior to the adoption of the new Pillar 2 tax legislation. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied below.

Full Year 2024 Guidance (in millions, except per share amount) 2023 Results (in millions, except per share amount) Sales $1,951.0 – 2,031.0 $1,857.7 EBIT $163.0 – 183.0 $153.0 EBITDA $256.3 – 276.3 $246.8 Net income $99.1 – 114.7 $91.6 Diluted EPS ($) $3.52 – 4.11 $3.25

Based on the Company's order book and projections, the Company expects growth in 2024 to materialize mostly in the second half of the year.

The Company's expectations depend, among others, on the following: returning to normalized inventory levels at our main customers driving higher demand and improving profitability, expanding into new categories with Skims, launching Organic Basics new global collection, increasing production levels in our new factories in Vietnam and Egypt, implementing realignment plans including a new plan for Bare Necessities in the first quarter of 2024, improving backlog of innovative products and launching new brands and license agreements.

Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to “reported” amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles (“GAAP”), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to “constant dollar” amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure. These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil’s operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies’ and kids’ apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, tax rates in the various countries the company operates in, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2023 December 31 2023 2022 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 174,463 126,649 Restricted Cash 2,950 4,002 Short-term deposits - 64,265 Trade receivables 241,216 236,772 Taxes on income receivable 77 10,691 Other accounts receivable 48,920 36,389 Financial derivative 228 423 Inventory 361,416 487,307 Asset held for sale 1,773 - Total current assets 831,043 966,498 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables 14,897 12,528 Investment property 2,679 2,702 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 250,343 235,273 Goodwill 145,577 144,238 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 277,952 275,948 Assets in respect of usage rights 237,177 193,275 Deferred tax assets 28,016 18,183 Financial derivative 903 2,025 Total non-current assets 957,544 884,172 Total assets 1,788,587 1,850,670

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2023 December 31 2023 2022 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 822 51,430 Current maturities of bank loans 24,105 42,152 Current maturities of debentures 29,597 45,935 Financial derivative 1,380 1,037 Current maturities of leases liabilities 52,583 47,968 Trade payables 168,637 209,673 Taxes on income payable 35,182 34,048 Provision for restructuring plan 3,574 2,633 Other accounts payable 165,791 176,411 Total current liabilities 481,671 611,287 Non-current liabilities: Bank loans 140,790 133,151 Severance pay liabilities, net 5,327 5,982 Liabilities in respect of leases 204,746 164,175 Other non-current liabilities 53,241 63,431 Debentures 96,496 129,969 Deferred taxes liabilities 35,812 32,158 Financial derivative 2,122 173 Total non-current liabilities 538,534 529,039 Total liabilities 1,020,205 1,140,326 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 Share premium 127,861 128,268 Other capital reserves 28,133 26,410 Retained earning 571,846 517,751 Treasury shares (13,668) (14,075) 737,886 682,068 Minority interests 30,496 28,276 Total equity 768,382 710,344 Total liabilities and equity 1,788,587 1,850,670

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the three months and year ending December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31 % Increase/(Decrease) Three months ended December 31 % Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Thousands of Dollars Except for Earnings per Share Data Sales 1,857,682 2,031,541 (9%) 508,603 544,415 (7%) Cost of sales 1,097,084 1,246,354 289,468 328,096 Gross profit 760,598 785,187 (3%) 219,135 216,319 1% % of sales 40.9% 38.6% 43.1% 39.7% Selling and marketing expenses 522,214 515,035 1% 141,364 137,119 3% % of sales 28.1% 25.4% 27.8% 25.2% General and administrative expenses 93,334 86,695 8% 25,048 20,557 22% % of sales 5.0% 4.3% 4.9% 3.8% Other expenses (income), net and share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method (7,970) (6,782) (3,433) 1,716 Operating income excluding non-core items 153,020 190,239 (20%) 56,156 56,927 (1%) % of sales 8.2% 9.4% 11.0% 10.5% Non-core items, net 8,087 5,188 - (279) Operating income 144,933 185,051 56,156 57,206 Finance expenses, net 37,932 37,271 8,635 9,769 Income before tax on income 107,001 147,780 47,521 47,437 Taxes on income 21,660 32,402 9,741 9,771 Net income for the period 85,341 115,378 37,780 37,666 Net income for the period excluding non-core items, net of tax 91,600 120,566 (24%) 37,780 37,387 1% Attribution of net earnings for the period: Attributed to company's shareholders 79,210 109,476 34,366 35,531 Attributed to non-controlling interests 6,131 5,902 3,414 2,135 85,341 115,378 37,780 37,666 Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's Shareholders 3.02 4.14 1.31 1.35 Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items, net of tax attributable to Company's shareholders 3.25 4.33 (25%) 1.31 1.34 (2%)

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Consolidated Cash Flow Reports Year ended December 31 2023 2022 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income for the period 85,341 115,378 Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving from operating activities 185,301 (40,403) Interest paid in cash (31,184) (26,850) Interest received in cash 4,014 425 Taxes on income paid in cash, net (12,658) (17,017) Net cash generated from operating activities 230,814 31,533 Cash flows from investment activities: Change in short-term deposits, net 60,422 (64,265) Purchase of fixed assets (45,363) (47,992) Purchase of intangible assets (7,624) (7,661) Providing a loan to a business partner (1,089) - Acquisition of activity - (4,500) Proceeds from selling of fixed asset 1,121 6,538 Others 1,083 1,843 Net cash used in Investing activities 8,550 (116,037) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary (2,362) (3,356) Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchases (6,684) (5,628) Lease principle repayments (48,891) (50,852) Repayment of Debentures (46,255) (16,700) Dividend paid (26,510) (28,009) Receipt of long-term loans from banking corporations 32,694 60,397 Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations (44,457) (7,223) Short-term credit from banking corporations, net (50,663) 51,430 Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a subsidiary - (792) Others (1,383) (6,102) Net cash used in financing activities (194,511) (6,835) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 44,853 (91,339) Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net 2,961 (12,141) Balance of cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft at the beginning of the period, net 126,649 230,129 Balance of cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft at the end of the Period, net 174,463 126,649

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Consolidated Cash Flow Reports Year ended December 31 2023 2022 (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows from operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 34,033 32,648 Amortization 61,961 61,362 Impairment of non-financial assets - 8,122 Exchange rate (gains) losses (124) 532 Interest paid in cash 21,933 19,169 Interest received in cash (4,014) (425) Taxes on income paid in cash, net 12,658 17,017 Deferred taxes on income, net (7,089) (6,975) Interest due to lease agreements 9,251 7,681 Severance pay liability, net (1,599) 176 Change in restructuring accrual 941 (6,246) Income from decrease of earn-out liability (4,000) (9,621) Capital gain from sale of fixed assets (1,482) (4,435) Change to the benefit component of options granted to employees 2,128 3,074 Impairment loss (gain) on trade receivables 1,006 (1,184) Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method (846) (666) Others 1,457 163 126,214 120,392 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade receivables (3,868) (40,189) Increase in other receivables (5,083) (2,075) Decrease in trade payables (46,251) (36,601) Increase (Decrease) in other payables (15,274) 22,314 Decrease (Increase) in inventory 129,563 (104,244) 59,087 (160,795) 185,301 (40,403)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240225811562/en/