Delta Industrial Resources Limited announced that Mehak Jain, Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company has tendered her resignation from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company June 15, 2024.
Delta Industrial Resources Limited
Equities
DELTA6
INE681Q01015
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|52.3 INR
|-1.99%
|-9.56%
|+192.02%
- Stock Market
- Equities
- DELTA6 Stock
- News Delta Industrial Resources Limited
- Delta Industrial Resources Limited Announces Resignation of Mehak Jain as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer