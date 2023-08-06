DELTA INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: DELTA INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﺘﻟﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 06-08-2023
PM 12:30:38 2023-08-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of DELTA
ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﺘﻟﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
INSURANCE on the meeting held on 01-08-2023 has
ﻪﻴﻄﻋ ﻒﻳﺎﻧ ﺀﺎﻧﺭ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ 2023-08-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
appointed Mr./Mrs. Rana Nayef Atieh Hamarneh as
. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﻪﻧﺭﺎﻤﺤﻟﺍ
board member.
ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺭ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the new
ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ
director whose appointment shall be presented for
.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
endorsement by the shareholders at the next Annual
General Assembly meeting
Date of Appointment: 01-08-2023
2023-08-01 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: murad haddad
murad haddad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
