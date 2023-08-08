Delta Insurance Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company, which offers a range of life and non-life insurance products and services. The Company provides its services through the following divisions: Life and Health Insurance, which offers individual term life assurance, group life assurance, and medical insurance; Fire and General Accidents Insurance, which includes fire lightning and explosions, earthquakes, and money insurance, among others; Engineering Insurance, which covers contracting business and engineering risks, such as contractorsâ all risks and boiler pressure vessel explosion; Motor Insurance, which includes motor comprehensive, third party and personal accidents insurance; Marine Cargo and Boats Insurance, which includes marine cargo and marine hull insurance, as well as Travel insurance, which includes worldwide emergency medical expenses and hospitalization abroad, as well as accidental death or permanent disability insurance.