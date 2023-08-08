DELTA INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: DELTA INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﺘﻟﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Subject: Appointment of Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of DELTA

ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﺘﻟﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

INSURANCE on the meeting held on 01-08-2023 has

ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺎﻨﻳﺯ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ 2023-08-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

appointed Mr./Mrs. Zaina Mohd Saleh Oran as board

. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﻥﺍﺭﻮﻌﻟﺍ

member.

ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺭ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the new

ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ

director whose appointment shall be presented for

.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

endorsement by the shareholders at the next Annual

General Assembly meeting

Date of Appointment: 01-08-2023

2023-08-01 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

