Delta Insurance : Disclosure (DICL) 2023 05 29

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: DELTA INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﺘﻟﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 29-05-2023 02:23:05 PM
PM 02:23:05 2023-05-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: GM Resignation
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Please note that in compliance with the provisions of
ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺏ/22 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﻻﺎﺜﺘﻣﺍ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ
Article 22/b of the Insurance Business Regulation Law No.
ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﻭ 2021 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ (12) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻢﻴﻈﻨﺗ
(12) for the year 2021 and the instructions for the
ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺐﺟﻮﻤﺑ ﺓﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ
governance of insurance companies issued according to
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍﻭ ﻪﻧﺈﻓ 2022 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ (13) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ
the decision of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank
ﻲﺋﺎﺟﺭ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﻡّﺪﻘﺗ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺏﺎﺘﻜﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ
of Jordan No. (13) for the year 2022, and as of the date of
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻛ ﻪﺒﺼﻨﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﻻﺎﺑ ،ﻲﺳﺭﻮﻧ ﻲﻨﺑ ﻲﻛﺯ
this letter, the company's General Manager, Mr. Raja'ei
ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺭﻮﻐﺸﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﻹ ﺏﺎﺘﻜﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻞﺳﺮﻧﻭ
Zaki Beni Noursi, has resigned from his position as
2023/05/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ
General Manager of the company. Accordingly, we are
sending this notification to declare the vacancy of this
position as of 29/05/2023
29-05-2023
29-05-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: murad haddad
murad haddad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
