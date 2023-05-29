Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Insurance Company plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DICL   JO2100611018

DELTA INSURANCE COMPANY PLC

(DICL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
1.100 JOD   -.--%
08:15aDelta Insurance : Disclosure (DICL) 2023 05 29
PU
05/01Delta Insurance Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/27Delta Insurance : Assembly Decision-(DICL)-2023-04-27
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Insurance : Disclosure (DICL) 2023 05 29

05/29/2023 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DELTA INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: DELTA INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﺘﻟﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 29-05-2023 02:23:05 PM

PM 02:23:05 2023-05-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: GM Resignation

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Please note that in compliance with the provisions of

ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺏ/22 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﻻﺎﺜﺘﻣﺍ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ

Article 22/b of the Insurance Business Regulation Law No.

ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﻭ 2021 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ (12) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻢﻴﻈﻨﺗ

(12) for the year 2021 and the instructions for the

ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺐﺟﻮﻤﺑ ﺓﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ

governance of insurance companies issued according to

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍﻭ ﻪﻧﺈﻓ 2022 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ (13) ﻢﻗﺭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ

the decision of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank

ﻲﺋﺎﺟﺭ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﻡّﺪﻘﺗ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺏﺎﺘﻜﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ

of Jordan No. (13) for the year 2022, and as of the date of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻛ ﻪﺒﺼﻨﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﻻﺎﺑ ،ﻲﺳﺭﻮﻧ ﻲﻨﺑ ﻲﻛﺯ

this letter, the company's General Manager, Mr. Raja'ei

ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺭﻮﻐﺸﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﻹ ﺏﺎﺘﻜﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻞﺳﺮﻧﻭ

Zaki Beni Noursi, has resigned from his position as

2023/05/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ

General Manager of the company. Accordingly, we are

sending this notification to declare the vacancy of this

position as of 29/05/2023

29-05-2023

29-05-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: murad haddad

murad haddad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Delta Insurance Company PSC published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 12:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DELTA INSURANCE COMPANY PLC
08:15aDelta Insurance : Disclosure (DICL) 2023 05 29
PU
05/01Delta Insurance Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/27Delta Insurance : Assembly Decision-(DICL)-2023-04-27
PU
04/19Delta Insurance : G.a (dicl) 2023 04 19
PU
04/06Delta Insurance : G.a (dicl) 2023 04 06
PU
03/01Delta Insurance Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
02/14Delta Insurance : Board Of Directors Decision-(DICL)-2023-02-14
PU
01/03Delta Insurance : Trading (DICL) 2023 01 03
PU
2022Delta Insurance Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2022Delta Insurance : Disclosure (DICL) 2022 09 25
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17,6 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net income 2022 0,62 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net cash 2022 2,79 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 7,27%
Capitalization 8,80 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 4,60%
Chart DELTA INSURANCE COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Delta Insurance Company plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajai Zaki Beni Noursi Co-General Manager & Executive Director
Murad Yaqoub Sulaiman Haddad Finance Manager
Ghassan Elia Costandi Nuqul Director
Nader Michael Moussa Sindaha Independent Non-Executive Director
George Nicola George Abu Khoder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA INSURANCE COMPANY PLC0.00%12
ALLIANZ SE3.24%88 439
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.68%85 701
CHUBB LIMITED-13.83%75 703
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.78%69 234
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.02%27 747
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer