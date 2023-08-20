https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7W2YV1L6

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is pleased to announce an update for activities at its 100% owned Yinnetharra Lithium Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.Commenting on the results Executive Chairman, David Flanagan said;"These are great early met results. Good recoveries, high concentrate grades and low impurities at surface and at depth is very encouraging. A key positive in sample 2, is that it was achieved through standard flotation, suggesting a relatively simple process in recovering at-surface weathered spodumene to saleable concentrates. We have many more samples to process but this would suggest we have a good opportunity for a potentially very attractive future open pit mining operation."Everything we are learning about Malinda is reinforcing our plans to push forward as fast as we can. Geometry, grade and metallurgy are all looking terrific."Field work continues around the Malinda prospect area, and we are advancing the program at the Jamesons Prospect with additional targets showing high levels of prospectivity."We believe that Yinnetharra clearly has the potential to develop into a world class project and the Delta team is rapidly proving our theory correct."Metallurgical resultsTwo composite samples were sent to Nagrom Laboratories to begin the Yinnetharra metallurgical test work program.Sample 1 was composed of drill core from YRRD005 drilled into M1 pegmatite. Sample 2 was composed of rock chips and drill core from YNEX004 drilled into the M47 pegmatite.The recoveries from batch laboratory flotation tests undertaken on Sample 1 from the M1 pegmatite returned recoveries of 76.9% at a grade of 6.3% Li2O. Recoveries from batch laboratory flotation tests on Sample 2 from the M47 pegmatite returned recoveries of 60.6% Li2O at grades of 6.4% Li2O.The samples were each subjected to flotation in tap water with an oleic acid collector at a grind size of P80 106 micron. Desliming, magnetic separation and mica preflotation were included in the flowsheet prior to spodumene flotation.As well as demonstrating the ability to create a high quality spodumene concentrate at the Yinnetharra Project the metallurgical sampling also clearly demonstrates that mineralisation at surface can be recovered into a quality concentrate. The link below* shows first pass un-optimised results.Drilling work ongoingDrilling on site at the Malinda Lithium Prospect is ongoing, defining the scale of several lithium bearing pegmatites (Figure 2*). These results demonstrate excellent tenor and continuity of mineralisation within the M36 pegmatite. The results are significant showing good continuity to high grade results intercepted within the M36 pegmatite. The M36 pegmatite is a continuous pegmatite body approximately 1.7km long, 5-40m wide and 100-300m in down dip extent.M47, M36 and M1 pegmatites have delivered quality Lithium intercepts (Table 2*) and remain open along strike to the east. Lower tenor results have been received to date at the M20 and the M42 pegmatites, with deeper than anticipated weathering in the M42 pegmatites.The company has commenced RC drill testing new geochemical and geophysical targets in proximity to Malinda. Two areas show alteration and Li anomalism potentially indicative of a proximal source of LCT pegmatites.The drilling focus will next switch to extending and infilling the M47, M36 and M1 pegmatites as well as investigating Li mineralisation intercepted in the eastern most line of drilling within a previously unidentified pegmatite.A full list of holes drilled and results received is appended to this news release*.Other work underway at Yinnetharra.Baseline environmental surveys are being undertaken as well as hydrogeological studies. Geological mapping, soil sampling and rock chip sampling are in progress throughout the extensive tenement package.The Jamesons tenement has progressed to Native Title discussions and is on track to be fully granted in December this year. Upon granting of the tenement, heritage surveys will be conducted at the earliest opportunity and followed by RC drilling.*To view tables and figures, please visit:





