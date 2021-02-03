Delta Plus : 01/02/2021 - Delta Plus Group announces the acquisition of Artex, German specialist in personal fall protection equipment

PRESS RELEASE Apt, 1 February 2021, 6:00pm

Delta Plus Group announces the acquisition of Artex, German specialist in personal fall protection equipment

Delta Plus Group, a major player on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market, is pursuing its policy of geographical development and strengthening on value-added business segments.

With a historical presence in Europe making it a market leader, Delta Plus has been generating around 50% of its consolidated turnover on the continent for several years, without a presence however in Germany, the main European market.

With the acquisition of German company Artex, Delta Plus Group confirms its wish to complete its geographical coverage of the European market, a high value-added market that represents one-third of the personal protective equipment market worldwide.

Artex

Founded almost 21 years ago in the Cologne region, Artex designs, manufactures, commissions and markets a complete range of personal fall protection equipment.

The products marketed by Artex included harnesses, reels, tethers as well as all devices to protect the user from falling from a height.

In its last financial year, ending 31 December 2020, the company generated sales of €5.3 million. It aims to achieve sales of €5.5 million in 2021. Its operating profitability is significantly higher than that of Delta Plus Group, with an EBITDA margin of around 25%.

Through its production and storage unit, located near Cologne and Frankfurt, Artex produces most of the products sold by the company, with the other products being sourced from suppliers in Europe. Artex employs 15 people.

Over the years, the company has built up a portfolio of loyal customers, consisting of distributors in the security, industrial and construction sectors.

Artex's integration into the Delta Plus Group will enable the company to accelerate its growth in the German market by gaining access to a wide range of Delta Plus products.