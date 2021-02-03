Log in
DELTA PLUS GROUP

DELTA PLUS GROUP

(DLTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Delta Plus : 01/02/2021 - Delta Plus Group announces the acquisition of Artex, German specialist in personal fall protection equipment

02/03/2021 | 05:18am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Apt, 1 February 2021, 6:00pm

Delta Plus Group announces the acquisition of Artex, German specialist in personal fall protection equipment

Delta Plus Group, a major player on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market, is pursuing its policy of geographical development and strengthening on value-added business segments.

With a historical presence in Europe making it a market leader, Delta Plus has been generating around 50% of its consolidated turnover on the continent for several years, without a presence however in Germany, the main European market.

With the acquisition of German company Artex, Delta Plus Group confirms its wish to complete its geographical coverage of the European market, a high value-added market that represents one-third of the personal protective equipment market worldwide.

Artex

Founded almost 21 years ago in the Cologne region, Artex designs, manufactures, commissions and markets a complete range of personal fall protection equipment.

The products marketed by Artex included harnesses, reels, tethers as well as all devices to protect the user from falling from a height.

In its last financial year, ending 31 December 2020, the company generated sales of €5.3 million. It aims to achieve sales of €5.5 million in 2021. Its operating profitability is significantly higher than that of Delta Plus Group, with an EBITDA margin of around 25%.

Through its production and storage unit, located near Cologne and Frankfurt, Artex produces most of the products sold by the company, with the other products being sourced from suppliers in Europe. Artex employs 15 people.

Over the years, the company has built up a portfolio of loyal customers, consisting of distributors in the security, industrial and construction sectors.

Artex's integration into the Delta Plus Group will enable the company to accelerate its growth in the German market by gaining access to a wide range of Delta Plus products.

This integration should enable it over the coming years to gradually become a key player on this market, capable of offering a complete multi-family range.

Delta Plus Group

Delta Plus Group announced record first-half results in September 2020, recording an 11.6% increase in revenue to €137 million and an operating margin of 14.7% of revenue, up 25.9%.

Over the first nine months of 2020, revenue was up 11.9% compared with 2019.

In 2020, Delta Plus Group demonstrated its ability to limit the impact of the first phase of the Covid- 19 crisis on its business and, at the same time, to pursue a proactive acquisition policy, thereby confirming its strategy of deploying in areas with high growth potential and in high value-added businesses.

As such, over the last twelve months, the Group finalised the following operations:

  • January 2020: Acquisition of two significant players in the European work boot sector, the Boots Company Group in Italy and the Netco Safety business in France
  • March 2020: Exercise of a call option on 40% of the capital of Aspreseg, the Group's subsidiary in Colombia, bringing its percentage of ownership to 100%
  • September 2020: Acquisition of 75% of the shares of White Lake, a company specialising in safety footwear in Brazil
  • October 2020: Exercise of a call option on 49% of Vertic Nederland, the Group's subsidiary in the Netherlands, raising its percentage of ownership to 100%
  • December 2020: Acquisition of ERB Industries in the United States
  • January 2021: Acquisition of Alsolu in France in the collective protection and high access sector
  • January 2021: Acquisition of Artex, key provider of personal fall protection equipment in Germany

Delta Plus Group will post record revenues in 2020, despite the very uncertain health and economic context.

In addition, the Group has taken all necessary measures to limit as far as possible the negative impact of this crisis on its profitability and on the future development of its business.

The Group is expected to announce a record level of operating profitability for 2020.

With the acquisition of Artex in Germany, Delta Plus Group confirms the Group's stated intention to pursue its development in the coming years in high value-added areas, and in regions with high potential for growth allowing the Group to launch its upmarket strategy.

Next publication:

2020 Annual Turnover

Thursday 11 February 2021, after close of trading

About DELTA PLUS

Delta Plus Group designs, standardises, manufactures or manages the manufacture of and distributes a full range of Personal Protective Equipment (PPI). Delta Plus Group is listed on NYSE-EURONEXT compartment B (ISIN: FR0013283108 - Mnemo: DLTA)

Further information available at: www.deltaplusgroup.com

CONTACT

Jérôme BENOIT

Arnaud DANEL

Chief Executive Officer

Administrative & Financial Director

e-mail: relation.investisseur@deltaplus.eu

Tel: 04.90.74.20.33

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delta Plus Group SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 10:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
