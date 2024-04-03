Delta Plus Group has reported a 12.3% increase in net income (group share) to 38 million euros for 2023, as well as a 1.3 point improvement in recurring operating margin to 13.8%.
Sales of the personal protective equipment supplier rose by 0.1% (+1.9% on a like-for-like basis, restated for the impact of hyperinflation in Argentina) to €420.6 million.
A dividend increase of 13.6% to €1.25 per share will be proposed to the AGM on June 14. Delta Plus expects to maintain positive organic sales growth in 2024, and to confirm its return to pre-Covid operating profitability levels.
Delta Plus Group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of individual protection clothing and equipment for professionals. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- foot protection (33%): safety and work shoes and boots;
- head protection (21%): hardhats, disposable masks, respirator masks, welding hoods, safety glasses, etc.;
- body protection (16%): high-tech fire, static, and acid protection clothing, cold and rain protection clothing, work clothing, welding garments, etc.;
- anti-fall protection (15%): safety harnesses and belts, anchoring assemblies, anti-fall systems, energy absorbers, safety nets, etc.;
- hand protection (12%): synthetic, leather, fabric, and latex gloves;
- other (3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.8%), Benelux (6%), Italy (4.1%), Spain (4.1%), Poland (3.2%), Europe (16.2%) and others (48,6%).