Delta Plus: 12% increase in annual net income

April 03, 2024 at 03:20 am EDT Share

Delta Plus Group has reported a 12.3% increase in net income (group share) to 38 million euros for 2023, as well as a 1.3 point improvement in recurring operating margin to 13.8%.



Sales of the personal protective equipment supplier rose by 0.1% (+1.9% on a like-for-like basis, restated for the impact of hyperinflation in Argentina) to €420.6 million.



A dividend increase of 13.6% to €1.25 per share will be proposed to the AGM on June 14. Delta Plus expects to maintain positive organic sales growth in 2024, and to confirm its return to pre-Covid operating profitability levels.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.