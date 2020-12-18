Delta Plus : 17/12/2020 - Delta Plus Group strengthens its presence in North America thanks to the strategic acquisition of ERB Industries in the United States

|
PRESS RELEASE
|
Apt, 17 December 2020, 6:00 p.m.
Delta Plus Group strengthens its presence in North America thanks to the strategic acquisition of ERB Industries in the United States
Delta Plus Group, a major player in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market, is pursuing its development policy on the North American market.
Today, the Group announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares of ERB Industries, company based in the United States.
Five years after setting up in the United States through the acquisition of Elvex (now Delta Plus Corp) and two years after the acquisition in Canada of Degil Safety and Ontario Glove, Delta Plus Group is accelerating its development in the North American market, thanks to this new strategic investment in the United States, a market with high added value, which represents a third of the global market for personal protective equipment.
The Group aims to generate 15% of its consolidated sales in North America in 2021.
ERB Industries
Founded in 1956 in the Atlanta, Georgia area, ERB Industries has been in the business of designing, manufacturing, commissioning and commercialising a full line of personal protective equipment.
The products sold by ERB Industries cover the families of head protection as well as a wide range of work clothing, particularly high visibility attire. It also offers its customers a personalization service for some of these products.
Thanks to two manufacturing units (helmet injection and product customization), located in Woodstock (Georgia), ERB Industries produces a large proportion of the products sold (helmets, high visibility clothing). The other products are sourced from suppliers located in the United States and Asia. ERB Industries employs a total of 120 people.
The company, which aims to earn sales of 30 million dollars in 2021, has been able to build up a portfolio of loyal customers over the years, made up of specialized and general distributors and buying groups.
It should be noted that the operational profitability of ERB Industries is close to that of Delta Plus Group.
The integration of ERB Industries into Delta Plus Group will allow the company to accelerate its rate of growth in the American market, by gaining access to a wide range of Delta Plus products in the long term.
This integration, and the pooling of resources and offers of ERB Industries and of Delta Plus Corp, will make it possible for Delta Plus Group to become a major player in this market, capable of offering a complete multi-family offer to a broader portfolio of customers.
Delta Plus Group
In September 2020, Delta Plus Group announced record half-year results, showing an increase in its turnover of + 11.6 % to 137.0 M€, and current operating profitability of 14.7% of turnover, up 25.9%. Over the first 9 months of 2020, turnover was up + 11.9% compared to 2019.
In 2020, Delta Plus Group demonstrated its ability to limit the consequences of the first phase of the Covid-19 crisis on its business and, at the same time, to pursue a proactive policy of acquisitions, thus confirming its deployment strategy in areas with high growth potential and in businesses with high added value.
Thus, in 2020, the Group finalised the following transactions:
-
January 2020: Acquisition of two significant players in the work boots sector in Europe, Boots Company in Italy, and the activities of Netco Safety in France
-
March 2020: Exercise of a call option on 40% of the capital of Aspreseg, a subsidiary of the Group in Colombia, bringing its percentage of ownership to 100%
-
September 2020: Acquisition of 75% of the shares of White Lake, a specialist in safety footwear in Brazil
-
October 2020: Exercise of a call option on 49% of Vertic Nederland, a subsidiary of the Group in the Netherlands, bringing its percentage of ownership to 100%
-
December 2020: Acquisition of ERB Industries in the United States
Delta Plus Group expects to record a record level of turnover in 2020, despite the very uncertain health and economic context.
In addition, the Group has put in place all the necessary measures to limit, to the extent possible, the negative impact of this crisis on its profitability and on the future development of its activities.
The Group should end the year with a record level of operating profitability.
The strategic acquisition of ERB Industries in the United States confirms the desire expressed by the Delta Plus Group to pursue its development by strengthening its geographical coverage in North America, a region with high growth potential and high added value.
The strengthening of its position in the North American market will allow Delta Plus Group to take a new step forward in its ambition to be an international leader in the market for Personal Protective Equipment.
|
Next announcement:
|
Annual turnover for 2020
|
|
Thursday, 11 February 2021, after market close
About DELTA PLUS
The Delta Plus Group designs, standardizes, manufactures or commissions, and distributes a complete range of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The Delta Plus Group is listed in compartment B of NYSE-EURONEXT (ISIN: FR0013283108 - Ticker: DLTA)
For further information: www.deltaplusgroup.com
CONTACT
|
Jérôme BENOIT
|
Arnaud DANEL
|
CEO
|
Administrative & Financial Director
|
e-mail: relation.investisseur@deltaplus.eu
|
|
Tel: 04.90.74.20.33
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Delta Plus Group SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 07:54:00 UTC