Delta Plus : 17/12/2020 - Delta Plus Group strengthens its presence in North America thanks to the strategic acquisition of ERB Industries in the United States

PRESS RELEASE Apt, 17 December 2020, 6:00 p.m.

Delta Plus Group strengthens its presence in North America thanks to the strategic acquisition of ERB Industries in the United States

Delta Plus Group, a major player in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market, is pursuing its development policy on the North American market.

Today, the Group announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares of ERB Industries, company based in the United States.

Five years after setting up in the United States through the acquisition of Elvex (now Delta Plus Corp) and two years after the acquisition in Canada of Degil Safety and Ontario Glove, Delta Plus Group is accelerating its development in the North American market, thanks to this new strategic investment in the United States, a market with high added value, which represents a third of the global market for personal protective equipment.

The Group aims to generate 15% of its consolidated sales in North America in 2021.

ERB Industries

Founded in 1956 in the Atlanta, Georgia area, ERB Industries has been in the business of designing, manufacturing, commissioning and commercialising a full line of personal protective equipment.

The products sold by ERB Industries cover the families of head protection as well as a wide range of work clothing, particularly high visibility attire. It also offers its customers a personalization service for some of these products.

Thanks to two manufacturing units (helmet injection and product customization), located in Woodstock (Georgia), ERB Industries produces a large proportion of the products sold (helmets, high visibility clothing). The other products are sourced from suppliers located in the United States and Asia. ERB Industries employs a total of 120 people.

The company, which aims to earn sales of 30 million dollars in 2021, has been able to build up a portfolio of loyal customers over the years, made up of specialized and general distributors and buying groups.

It should be noted that the operational profitability of ERB Industries is close to that of Delta Plus Group.