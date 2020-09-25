Delta Plus : 22/09/2020 - Delta Plus Group informs the acquisition of a majority stake in the capital of Brazilian company White Lake

PRESS RELEASE Apt, 22 September, 2020, 6:00 p. m.

Delta Plus Group informs the acquisition of a majority stake in

the capital of Brazilian company White Lake

Delta Plus Group, a major player in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market, is pursuing its policy of geographic diversification in areas with high growth potential and in business segments with high added value.

The Group is strengthening its presence on the Brazilian market and announces today having acquired 75% of the shares of White Lake, an expert in safety footwear on its domestic market.

Delta Plus Group became present in Brazil in June 2013, when the Group purchased company Pro Safety, specializing, at the time, in the manufacturing and sale of respiratory protection equipment, having turned into a leader in its market thanks to its solid growth in recent years. Since 2013, Delta Plus Group completed its head protection offering through Pro Safety and proceeded to launch a line of gloves and fall protection products.

With the purchase of White Lake, Delta Plus is finalizing its introduction in Brazil of its complete comprehensive range of products based on five family of products.

White Lake

Founded in the early nineties in Rôlandia (State of Parana), White Lake designs, produces, and sells a comprehensive range of safety shoes intended for industry and construction professionals, but also for firefighters and the military.

The company has an entire portfolio built around four brands (Fox, Guartela, Enforcer, and Snake). White Lake has established a portfolio of loyal distributor customers over the years, thanks to a range of high-end products, which are designed and manufactured in-house.

White Lake should achieve during the current fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, a turnover of almost 4.5 million euros.

Its operational profitability (10% revenue) is slightly lower than that of the Group.

This partnership agreement will strengthen the close collaboration already established between Delta Plus Group and the historical shareholders of White Lake, the latter retaining a 25% stake in the company.

The combined work of the teams of Delta Plus Group, Pro Safety, and the 240 employees of White Lake, will allow the company to accelerate its growth in the Brazilian market in the upcoming years. For Delta Plus Group, this partnership is an opportunity to strengthen its presence in a protected and extensive domestic market which possesses solid growth potential.