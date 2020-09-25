Delta Plus : 22/09/2020 - Delta Plus Group informs the acquisition of a majority stake in the capital of Brazilian company White Lake

Log in
09/25/2020 | 09:20am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Apt, 22 September, 2020, 6:00 p. m.

Delta Plus Group informs the acquisition of a majority stake in

the capital of Brazilian company White Lake

Delta Plus Group, a major player in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market, is pursuing its policy of geographic diversification in areas with high growth potential and in business segments with high added value.

The Group is strengthening its presence on the Brazilian market and announces today having acquired 75% of the shares of White Lake, an expert in safety footwear on its domestic market.

Delta Plus Group became present in Brazil in June 2013, when the Group purchased company Pro Safety, specializing, at the time, in the manufacturing and sale of respiratory protection equipment, having turned into a leader in its market thanks to its solid growth in recent years. Since 2013, Delta Plus Group completed its head protection offering through Pro Safety and proceeded to launch a line of gloves and fall protection products.

With the purchase of White Lake, Delta Plus is finalizing its introduction in Brazil of its complete comprehensive range of products based on five family of products.

White Lake

Founded in the early nineties in Rôlandia (State of Parana), White Lake designs, produces, and sells a comprehensive range of safety shoes intended for industry and construction professionals, but also for firefighters and the military.

The company has an entire portfolio built around four brands (Fox, Guartela, Enforcer, and Snake). White Lake has established a portfolio of loyal distributor customers over the years, thanks to a range of high-end products, which are designed and manufactured in-house.

White Lake should achieve during the current fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, a turnover of almost 4.5 million euros.

Its operational profitability (10% revenue) is slightly lower than that of the Group.

This partnership agreement will strengthen the close collaboration already established between Delta Plus Group and the historical shareholders of White Lake, the latter retaining a 25% stake in the company.

The combined work of the teams of Delta Plus Group, Pro Safety, and the 240 employees of White Lake, will allow the company to accelerate its growth in the Brazilian market in the upcoming years. For Delta Plus Group, this partnership is an opportunity to strengthen its presence in a protected and extensive domestic market which possesses solid growth potential.

The goal is to capitalise on the success of Pro Safety's purchase, which was performed a few years ago, in order to integrate White Lake within the Group and offer the market an expanded and comprehensive range of high-end safety shoes.

Delta Plus Group

Delta Plus Group announced, in September 2020, record half-year results, recording an increase in its revenues of +11.6% amounting to € 137,0 million, and a current operating profitability of 14.7% in revenues, recording a growth of 25.9%.

Delta Plus Group proved, during the first half of 2020, its ability to lessen the consequences of the first phase of the Covid-19 crisis in its operations.

Benefiting from a sound financial structure to tackle this crisis period, Delta Plus Group, which accelerated its development in recent years thanks to a proactive policy of acquisitions, confirms its strategy of continuing its deployment in areas with high growth potential and within high added value businesses.

Delta Plus Group has set as an intended outcome further growth in its income growth this year, despite the very uncertain health and economic settings.

The Group's goal is also to ascertain, this year, their record levels of operational profitability reached at the end of 2019.

The purchase of a stake in the capital of White Lake will allow Delta Plus Group to take new steps towards its goal to establish itself as a key player in the Personal Protective Equipment market in Brazil.

Next publication:

Third quarter 2020 income

Monday, 9 November 2020, after closing of the stock exchange

About DELTA PLUS

Delta Plus Group designs, standardizes, manufactures, or has manufactured, and distributes a comprehensive assortment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Delta Plus Group is listed on compartment B of NYSE-EURONEXT (ISIN: FR0013283108 - Ticker code: DLTA)

More information: www.deltaplusgroup.com

CONTACT

Jérôme BENOIT

Arnaud DANEL

Chairman and General Manager

Administrative and Financial Director

e-mail : relation.investisseur@deltaplus.eu

Phone: 04.90.74.20.33

Disclaimer

Delta Plus Group SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 13:19:06 UTC
