Delta Property Fund : Availability of Delta's integrated annual report, no change statement and details of annual general meeting

Delta Property Fund Limited
REIT status approved
Availability of Delta's integrated annual report, no change statement and details of annual general meeting
Availability of Delta's integrated annual report
Following the release of Delta's audited condensed consolidated results for the year ended 28 February 2022, shareholders are advised that the 2022 integrated annual report, the annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") are available on the Company's website at https://www.deltafund.co.za/financials/.
No change statement
Delta's audited annual financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022 contain no modifications to the audited condensed consolidated results for the year ended 28 February 2022, published on SENS on 24 May 2022.
Details of AGM
Notice is hereby given that the AGM of Delta will be held entirely through electronic communication on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 at 14:00, to transact the business as set out in the notice of AGM. The notice of AGM has been distributed to shareholders on 30 June 2022.
The salient dates for the AGM are as follows:
Record date for purposes of being entitled to receive this notice of AGM
Friday, 24 June
Notice of AGM distributed to shareholders on
Thursday, 30 June
Last date to trade in Delta shares in order to be eligible to participate in
Tuesday, 16 August
Record date for purposes of being entitled to attend and vote at the AGM
Friday, 19 August
For administrative purposes, duly completed forms of proxy to be received
Friday, 26 August
AGM held at 14:00
Tuesday, 30 August
Results of AGM released on SENS on or about
Tuesday, 30 August
Johannesburg
30 June 2022
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
