Delta Property Fund : Availability of Delta's integrated annual report, no change statement and details of annual general meeting

Delta Property Fund Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/005129/06) Share code: DLT ISIN: ZAE000194049 ("Delta" or the "Company")

REIT status approved

Availability of Delta's integrated annual report, no change statement and details of annual general meeting

Availability of Delta's integrated annual report

Following the release of Delta's audited condensed consolidated results for the year ended 28 February 2022, shareholders are advised that the 2022 integrated annual report, the annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") are available on the Company's website at https://www.deltafund.co.za/financials/.

No change statement

Delta's audited annual financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022 contain no modifications to the audited condensed consolidated results for the year ended 28 February 2022, published on SENS on 24 May 2022.

Details of AGM

Notice is hereby given that the AGM of Delta will be held entirely through electronic communication on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 at 14:00, to transact the business as set out in the notice of AGM. The notice of AGM has been distributed to shareholders on 30 June 2022.

The salient dates for the AGM are as follows: