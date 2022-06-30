Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Delta Property Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLT   ZAE000194049

DELTA PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(DLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
0.4600 ZAR   +9.52%
10:13aDELTA PROPERTY FUND : Availability of Delta's integrated annual report, no change statement and details of annual general meeting
PU
05/31Panayiotis Alexander Michaletos completed the acquisition of the Domus from Delta Property Fund Limited.
CI
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Delta Property Fund Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, May 24, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Property Fund : Availability of Delta's integrated annual report, no change statement and details of annual general meeting

06/30/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Delta Property Fund Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/005129/06) Share code: DLT ISIN: ZAE000194049 ("Delta" or the "Company")

REIT status approved

Availability of Delta's integrated annual report, no change statement and details of annual general meeting

Availability of Delta's integrated annual report

Following the release of Delta's audited condensed consolidated results for the year ended 28 February 2022, shareholders are advised that the 2022 integrated annual report, the annual financial statements and notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") are available on the Company's website at https://www.deltafund.co.za/financials/.

No change statement

Delta's audited annual financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022 contain no modifications to the audited condensed consolidated results for the year ended 28 February 2022, published on SENS on 24 May 2022.

Details of AGM

Notice is hereby given that the AGM of Delta will be held entirely through electronic communication on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 at 14:00, to transact the business as set out in the notice of AGM. The notice of AGM has been distributed to shareholders on 30 June 2022.

The salient dates for the AGM are as follows:

2022

Record date for purposes of being entitled to receive this notice of AGM

Friday, 24 June

Notice of AGM distributed to shareholders on

Thursday, 30 June

Last date to trade in Delta shares in order to be eligible to participate in

Tuesday, 16 August

and vote at the AGM

Record date for purposes of being entitled to attend and vote at the AGM

Friday, 19 August

For administrative purposes, duly completed forms of proxy to be received

Friday, 26 August

by 14:00

AGM held at 14:00

Tuesday, 30 August

Results of AGM released on SENS on or about

Tuesday, 30 August

Johannesburg

30 June 2022

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Delta Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTA PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
10:13aDELTA PROPERTY FUND : Availability of Delta's integrated annual report, no change statemen..
PU
05/31Panayiotis Alexander Michaletos completed the acquisition of the Domus from Delta Prope..
CI
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Delta Property Fund Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, May 24, 2022
CI
05/24Delta Property Fund Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 2..
CI
03/31DELTA PROPERTY FUND : Appointment of company secretary
PU
02/28DELTA PROPERTY FUND : Voluntary pre-close operational update
PU
02/18DELTA PROPERTY FUND : Dealing in securities by an associate of director
PU
02/11Delta Property Fund Limited Announces Resignation of Maditshaba Mahlari, Company Secret..
CI
2021Delta Property Fund Limited Appoints Siyabonga Mbanjwa as Permanent Chief Executive Off..
CI
2021DELTA PROPERTY FUND LIMITED : Nomination
CO
Financials
Sales 2021 1 408 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
Net income 2021 -454 M -27,9 M -27,9 M
Net Debt 2021 4 868 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 329 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart DELTA PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Delta Property Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Siyabonga Mbanjwa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marelise de Lange CFO & Independent Non-Executive Director
Phumzile Langeni Chairman
Davina Nodumo Motau Independent Non-Executive Director
Moshiko Caswell Ramokgadi Rampheri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA PROPERTY FUND LIMITED-22.03%20
EQUINIX, INC.-23.21%59 119
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.12%41 727
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.92%36 267
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-35.19%23 592
W. P. CAREY INC.2.32%16 193