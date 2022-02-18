Log in
    DLT   ZAE000194049

DELTA PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(DLT)
Delta Property Fund : Dealing in securities by an associate of director

02/18/2022 | 11:22am EST
Delta Property Fund Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/005129/06) Share code: DLT ISIN code: ZAE000194049 ("Delta")

Dealing in securities by an associate of director

In terms of paragraph 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements, the following information relating to the dealing in securities by an associate of director of Delta is disclosed:

Name of Director:

Ms Nooraya Khan

Name of associate:

The Khan Future Growth Family Trust

Relationship to director:

Ms N Khan is a trustee and beneficiary of the Khan Future

Growth Family Trust

Date of transaction:

16 February 2022

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

On-market disposal

Number of securities:

76 000

Price per security:

R0.58

Value of transaction:

R44 080

Extent of interest of director:

Indirect beneficial

Extent of interest of associate:

Direct beneficial

Written clearance to deal:

Yes

18 February 2022

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Delta Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
