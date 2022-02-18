Delta Property Fund : Dealing in securities by an associate of director

Delta Property Fund Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/005129/06) Share code: DLT ISIN code: ZAE000194049 ("Delta")
Dealing in securities by an associate of director
In terms of paragraph 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements, the following information relating to the dealing in securities by an associate of director of Delta is disclosed:
|
Name of Director:
|
Ms Nooraya Khan
|
Name of associate:
|
The Khan Future Growth Family Trust
|
Relationship to director:
|
Ms N Khan is a trustee and beneficiary of the Khan Future
|
|
Growth Family Trust
|
Date of transaction:
|
16 February 2022
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market disposal
|
Number of securities:
|
76 000
|
Price per security:
|
R0.58
|
Value of transaction:
|
R44 080
|
Extent of interest of director:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Extent of interest of associate:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Written clearance to deal:
|
Yes
|
18 February 2022
|
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Disclaimer
Delta Property Fund Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:21:10 UTC.