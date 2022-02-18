Delta Property Fund : Dealing in securities by an associate of director

Delta Property Fund Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/005129/06) Share code: DLT ISIN code: ZAE000194049 ("Delta")

Dealing in securities by an associate of director

In terms of paragraph 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements, the following information relating to the dealing in securities by an associate of director of Delta is disclosed:

Name of Director: Ms Nooraya Khan Name of associate: The Khan Future Growth Family Trust Relationship to director: Ms N Khan is a trustee and beneficiary of the Khan Future Growth Family Trust Date of transaction: 16 February 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market disposal Number of securities: 76 000 Price per security: R0.58 Value of transaction: R44 080 Extent of interest of director: Indirect beneficial Extent of interest of associate: Direct beneficial Written clearance to deal: Yes 18 February 2022

