Delta Property Fund : Disposal of 3 Simba, 5 Simba and Cape Road properties and cancellation of sale of Fort Drury and Sediba properties

DELTA PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/005129/06)

JSE share code: DLT

ISIN: ZAE000194049 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Delta" or the "Company")

DISPOSAL OF 3 SIMBA, 5 SIMBA AND CAPE ROAD PROPERTIES AND CANCELLATION OF SALE OF FORT DRURY AND SEDIBA PROPERTIES

1. DISPOSAL OF 3 SIMBA, 5 SIMBA AND CAPE ROAD PROPERTIES

1.1 Introduction

Delta shareholders are hereby advised that the Company ("Seller") has entered into separate agreements

("Agreements") with Twenty-five 15 Proprietary Limited ("Twenty-five") and Rivadax Proprietary Limited ("Rivadax") (collectively the "Purchasers"), represented by Jeffrey Froom and Janco du Toit respectively, to dispose of three of its properties ("Disposals") as detailed below:

the disposal to Twenty-five of the property situated at 3 Simba Road, Sunninghill, Johannesburg, together with all buildings and improvements thereon, as more commonly known as "3 Simba"; the disposal to Twenty-five of the property situated at 5 Simba Road, Sunninghill, Johannesburg, together with all buildings and improvements thereon, as more commonly known as "5 Simba"; and the disposal to Rivadax of the property situated at corner of CJ Langenhoven Drive and Cape Road, Port Elizabeth, together with all buildings and improvements thereon, as more commonly known as "Cape Road",

collectively the "Properties" for a total cash consideration of R76.0 million ("Disposal Consideration").

Rationale and use of proceeds

Recently the board confirmed the strategy for the Company, as still being underpinned by the Sovereign, with a more refined approach to the definition of Sovereign. As part of the strategy, and the optimisation of the portfolio, it was agreed that the disposal of assets which were no longer strategic to the Company would be undertaken. 3 Simba, 5 Simba and Cape Road are considered as such assets.

The net proceeds of R74,3 million (net of commission) will be utilised by the Company to reduce the Loan to Value (LTV) by 0,1% from 57,0% to 56,9% and to reduce vacancy levels by 0,3% from 31,3% (28 February 2022) to 31,0%. Terms and conditions of the disposal