  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Delta Sugar Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUGR   EGS30201C015

DELTA SUGAR COMPANY

(SUGR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Delta Sugar : SUGR.CA) Reports 9 Months Results

11/14/2021 | 06:40am EST
Delta Sugar (SUGR.CA) Reports 9 Months Results
14/11/2021
Company Name : Delta Sugar
ISIN Code : EGS30201C015
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 411,632,995
F/S Period: From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 62,253,815
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Delta Sugar

Disclaimer

Delta Sugar Co. SAE published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 11:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 247 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2020 -254 M -16,2 M -16,2 M
Net Debt 2020 432 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 924 M 122 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,2%
Chart DELTA SUGAR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Delta Sugar Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA SUGAR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Abu Yazid Abdel Hafez Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Adel Hussein Ahmed Ayoub Co-Managing Director & Director
Amin Farid Amin General Manager-Finance
Hossam Hussein Fares Manager-Administration & Investor Relations
Mohammed Abdul Rahim Hussein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA SUGAR COMPANY65.81%122
SÜDZUCKER AG16.88%3 188
COSUMAR SA25.18%2 721
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.44.55%2 576
ADECOAGRO S.A.50.74%1 155
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED97.27%931