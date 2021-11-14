Delta Sugar (SUGR.CA) Reports 9 Months Results
14/11/2021
Company Name : Delta Sugar
ISIN Code : EGS30201C015
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 411,632,995
F/S Period: From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 62,253,815
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Delta Sugar
Disclaimer
Delta Sugar Co. SAE published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 11:39:04 UTC.