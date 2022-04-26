Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Deltamac(Taiwan) Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6144   TW0006144009

DELTAMAC(TAIWAN) CO.,LTD.

(6144)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-24
15.60 TWD   -2.50%
04/14DELTAMAC TAIWAN : The company's institutional director due to the transfer of shares more than half of the shares held at the time of election, the director's post is dismissed
PU
04/14DELTAMAC TAIWAN : Announcement on behalf of the acquirer in accordance with Article 43-1, Paragraph 1 of the Securities and Exchange.
PU
04/14Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd. acquired a 33% stake in Deltamac(Taiwan) Co.,Ltd..
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deltamac Taiwan : Announcement on Continued Nomination Instructions for the Term of Independent Directors of the Company for Three Term

04/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: DELTAMAC(TAIWAN)CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/26 Time of announcement 16:09:00
Subject 
 Announcement on Continued Nomination
Instructions for the Term of Independent Directors of
the Company for Three Term
Date of events 2022/04/26 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26
2.Company name: DELTAMAC(TAIWAN)CO.,LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
 Mr. HWANG, JEN YUNG has served as an independent director of the company
 for three consecutive terms. In accordance with Article 5 of the
 "Regulations Governing Appointment of Independent Directors and Compliance
 Matters for Public Companies", the reasons for continuing to nominate him
 as an independent director should be announced.
6.Countermeasures:
 Mr. HWANG, JEN YUNG has served as an independent director of the company
 for three terms. Because of his rich experience in operation and management,
 and continued to provide active and effective suggestions on the promotion
 of corporate governance and internal control of the company, the company
 intends to rely on his professionalism. To provide professional advice,
 Mr. HWANG, JEN YUNG will continue to be nominated as the candidate for
 independent director of the Company.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Deltamac Taiwan Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTAMAC(TAIWAN) CO.,LTD.
04/14DELTAMAC TAIWAN : The company's institutional director due to the transfer of shares more ..
PU
04/14DELTAMAC TAIWAN : Announcement on behalf of the acquirer in accordance with Article 43-1, ..
PU
04/14Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd. acquired a 33% stake in Deltamac(Taiwan) Co.,Ltd..
CI
03/30Deltamac(Taiwan) Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
2021Deltamac(Taiwan) Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021Deltamactaiwan Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021Deltamactaiwan Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2021Deltamactaiwan Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2020Deltamactaiwan Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2020Deltamactaiwan Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 245 M 8,36 M 8,36 M
Net income 2020 2,43 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net cash 2020 187 M 6,36 M 6,36 M
P/E ratio 2020 198x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 597 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,44%
Chart DELTAMAC(TAIWAN) CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Deltamac(Taiwan) Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ai Li Yang General Manager
Po Mei Lu Chief Financial Officer
Chao Hung Wu Chairman
Jen Yung Huang Independent Director
Cheng Hsiu Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTAMAC(TAIWAN) CO.,LTD.-1.89%20
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-49.46%8 248
TOHO COMPANY LTD-3.96%6 541
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-1.89%4 128
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-21.23%2 872
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION-4.07%2 091