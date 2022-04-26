Deltamac Taiwan : Announcement on Continued Nomination Instructions for the Term of Independent Directors of the Company for Three Term

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26 2.Company name: DELTAMAC(TAIWAN)CO.,LTD 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Mr. HWANG, JEN YUNG has served as an independent director of the company for three consecutive terms. In accordance with Article 5 of the "Regulations Governing Appointment of Independent Directors and Compliance Matters for Public Companies", the reasons for continuing to nominate him as an independent director should be announced. 6.Countermeasures: Mr. HWANG, JEN YUNG has served as an independent director of the company for three terms. Because of his rich experience in operation and management, and continued to provide active and effective suggestions on the promotion of corporate governance and internal control of the company, the company intends to rely on his professionalism. To provide professional advice, Mr. HWANG, JEN YUNG will continue to be nominated as the candidate for independent director of the Company. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None