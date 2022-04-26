Deltamac Taiwan : Announcement on Continued Nomination Instructions for the Term of Independent Directors of the Company for Three Term
04/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
Provided by: DELTAMAC(TAIWAN)CO.,LTD
Date of announcement
2022/04/26
Time of announcement
16:09:00
Subject
Announcement on Continued Nomination
Instructions for the Term of Independent Directors of
the Company for Three Term
Date of events
2022/04/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26
2.Company name: DELTAMAC(TAIWAN)CO.,LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Mr. HWANG, JEN YUNG has served as an independent director of the company
for three consecutive terms. In accordance with Article 5 of the
"Regulations Governing Appointment of Independent Directors and Compliance
Matters for Public Companies", the reasons for continuing to nominate him
as an independent director should be announced.
6.Countermeasures:
Mr. HWANG, JEN YUNG has served as an independent director of the company
for three terms. Because of his rich experience in operation and management,
and continued to provide active and effective suggestions on the promotion
of corporate governance and internal control of the company, the company
intends to rely on his professionalism. To provide professional advice,
Mr. HWANG, JEN YUNG will continue to be nominated as the candidate for
independent director of the Company.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
